Tottenham Target Sunderland 'Impressive' Star as Black Cats Face Losing Another Key Asset

Sunderland are going to suffer changes in their squad for the next season, since they recently achieved promotion to the Premier League.

And although the ideal for the Black Cats would be to keep their most important core of players, it was evident that other clubs would look to strengthen themselves with their best pieces.

The clearest case is 19-year-old midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who was sold to Borussia Dortmund for €33m.

Now, a recent report has linked Tottenham Hotspur with another of Sunderland's reference players.

Tottenham interested in Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin

According to information from football.london, Tottenham are interested in signing Dennis Cirkin, a 23-year-old left-back from Sunderland.

The mentioned outlet explains that, in fact, the Spurs had a buy-back clause that they agreed to when they sold their academy player to the Lads in 2021.

However, this is no longer valid, so they would have to negotiate a new price with Sunderland to sign the player, who has only 12 months remaining on his contract with the Stadium of Light residents.

Dennis Cirkin was described as 'impressive' by Alasdair Gold in the cited media, highlighting the season the full-back had with Sunderland.

Spurs have looked at the past in bringing back 23-year-old left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has impressed at Sunderland.

He made 39 appearances this season as the Black Cats returned to the Premier League through the play-offs, and he has 12 months remaining on his contract. Alasdair Gold, football.london

Recently, the Sunderland Echo made a list of the Lads' priorities in this transfer window. Among the things they recommend the team to do is, of course, extend Dennis Cirkin's contract.

It would be a shame for Sunderland if they also lost the young full-back. We'll see if they convince him to extend his contract, and he stays. Despite being a Tottenham academy product, it wouldn't be strange if Cirkin wants to succeed with his current club.

