Sunderland Told to Extend Star’s Deal Amid Everton & West Ham Interest

Sunderland are having a busy summer ahead of their return to the Premier League, or at least that’s what the press reports suggest.

The Black Cats are looking for ways to be competitive from day one in the top tier of English football, and to do so, they’ll need to sign players wisely.

While Sunderland are being linked with top-level players like Cameron Carter-Vickers (27), Joe Gomez (28), or Habib Diarra (21), it’s also reported that the Lads are working on renewing the contracts of some key players to prevent them from leaving.

Sunderland urged to extend Dan Neil’s contract amid Everton, West Ham links

The Sunderland Echo has outlined the issues the Black Cats need to address in the summer transfer window.

Among those issues, they mention the contract extension of Dan Neil, the 23-year-old English midfielder who has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

Sunderland’s captain is under contract until June 2026, but it’s clear that securing his future should be one of the club’s top priorities to avoid another major squad loss.

That (not extending Neil's contract) could ultimately come to represent something of an issue for the Black Cats if suitors begin to circle. Jason Jones, Sunderland Echo

Not long ago, in fact, Neil was linked with Everton and West Ham. TEAMTalk (h/t Goal) reported that after a failed attempt in January by the Toffees, they would try again this summer.

The same outlet mentioned West Ham United and AS Roma as other clubs interested in signing Dan Neil in the coming weeks.

Consequently, you would have to suspect that new deals for both (Neil and Dennis Cirkin) are to be high on the agenda at the Stadium of Light over the coming weeks. Jason Jones, Sunderland Echo

Neil played 44 matches for Sunderland last season in the Championship, starting in all of them and recording two goals and three assists. Let's see what happens in the coming days.

Read More: