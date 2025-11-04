Sunderland fans loved a gesture that Everton made on Monday, on the eve of the match between both clubs for the tenth matchday of the Premier League.

The Black Cats drew 1-1 against the Toffees at the Stadium of Light, on the occasion of the tenth matchday of the Premier League.

Everton took the lead in the 15th minute with a goal from Iliman Ndiaye. Sunderland tied at 46', courtesy of Granit Xhaka, assisted by Enzo Le Fee.

Although the Cats could not climb to second position, this result keeps them in UEFA competition places. Specifically in fourth place, with 18 points after 10 games.

Everton again demonstrated its elegance, with a gesture they had towards a Sunderland fan.

Why Sunderland Fans Are Praising Rivals Everton This Week

On Monday, Everton announced through its official X (Twitter) account that, to reaffirm its support for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, they would donate their mascot experience to Reuben, a Sunderland fan.

Reuben is a child who suffered from leukemia and was in treatment for more than two and a half years before being healed.

"As we reaffirm our support for Bradley Lowery Foundation, we have donated our mascot experience for tonight's game," the club wrote. "We will be led out by Sunderland fan Reuben, who went through leukaemia treatment for over two-and-a-half years before getting the all clear."

Many fans responded positively to this post, writing things like "respect," or "best club in the Merseyside."

"Sunderland fan here alrays got love for Everton classy club and always been very supportive of our Bradley," wrote another user.

"I love you Everton, from a Sunderland fan," wrote another supporter of the Black Cats.

