Sunderland Should Sign Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Teammate

Sunderland are preparing to compete in the Premier League during the 2025-26 season, after achieving promotion via the playoffs.

The Black Cats defeated Coventry in the semifinals and Sheffield United in the grand final to secure a place in England's top division next season.

And to stay in the Premier League, the hierarchy of the Lads are working not only to retain some of their most important players, but also to sign others.

Some players recently linked with the club are Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28), Strasbourg's Habib Diarra (21), or Dynamo Kyiv's Vladyslav Vanat (23).

However, today we will focus on a player who isn't a Sunderland target, but who we believe should be.

Why Sunderland should sign Lionel Messi's teammate Benjamin Cremaschi

Specifically, we're talking about one of Lionel Messi's (38) teammates at Inter Miami, Benjamin Cremaschi.

The 20-year-old midfielder, born in Miami, Florida, is one of the most promising players not only at Javier Mascherano's club but in MLS overall.

Cremaschi has played in several midfield positions, as an interior, pivot, or even as an attacking midfielder, which has allowed him to adapt to different systems throughout his short career.

It might not be realistic to think he could join Sunderland and make an immediate impact, but getting progressive minutes in the Premier League, combined with his talent development, would only help Cremaschi establish himself as a more efficient and mature player, sportingly speaking.

Benjamin stands at 1.80m, is strong, resilient, and has good individual technique, all of which adds value for a Premier League team, especially clubs that prioritize midfield deployment.

He could be the ideal partner for any midfield, whether as an interior or attacking midfielder. Sunderland need youth, energy, and versatility. Cremaschi has all of that, and could also contribute with attacking runs, defensive work, and international experience despite his young age.

The young midfielder has played 63 MLS matches, with seven goals, seven assists, and numerous strong performances in other tournaments like the Leagues Cup or the current Club World Cup.

