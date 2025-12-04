‘Talks Underway’—Inter Miami Make Play for Champions League Winner
Inter Miami officials have opened negotiations with the representatives of frustrated RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner over a winter transfer, reports in Germany state.
With Saturday’s MLS Cup final against Thomas Müller’s Vancouver Whitecaps set to bring an end to the season—Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are both due to retire—Miami are preparing to rejuvenate their squad ahead of the 2026 campaign.
The Herons will still be led by Lionel Messi after tying him down to a new three-year contract, but doubts about striker Luis Suárez remain as the Uruguay international enters the final month of his current deal.
A potential departure for Suárez, who turns 39 in January, would open space for a new forward and Sky Sport in Germany now claim formal contact has been made between Miami and Werner’s entourage.
Werner, who has played just one minute of action with Leipzig this season, has been linked with a whole host of Major League Soccer sides, but it was reported in late November that the 29-year-old Germany international was prepared to prioritize a move to Miami.
The latest update claims Werner is eager to leave Leipzig in January and “can very well imagine” a move to Miami, who will have to negotiate an agreement with the Bundesliga side if they want to sign Werner immediately.
Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg adds that Werner is now expected to move to MLS once the January transfer window opens.
The details of any proposed transaction are not given. Leipzig can demand a fee for Werner’s services but, given he is unwanted and out of contract in the summer of 2026, would likely entertain low offers. Reports in the summer valued Werner at €4 million ($4.7 million).
Werner’s Salary the Biggest Problem for Leipzig
Leipzig’s desire to offload Werner stems primarily from financial concerns. He is reported to earn an annual salary of €10 million ($11.7 million) which makes him Leipzig’s top earner. Clearly, for a player who has seen just one minute of action this season, his current situation is unsustainable.
It is for that reason that Leipzig would gleefully listen to immediate offers to transfer Werner. Any European suitors would likely look to sign the German international on a free transfer next summer, whereas Miami could provide an immediate escape route.
Werner, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and recently spent 18 months on loan with Tottenham Hotspur, is unlikely to demand such a high salary in MLS—Messi’s base earnings are only marginally higher than his current terms—but could still become one of the league’s top-paid players.
The departures of Alba and Busquets will leave Messi as Miami’s only Designated Player, although one of the two vacant spots is expected to be given to Rodrigo De Paul, leaving one available position for Werner if a deal can be struck.