Report: Sunderland Lead Everton, Fulham in Race for Striker With Contacts Already Made

Sunderland are in the process of rebuilding their squad for the next season, after having achieved promotion to the Premier League.

The Black Cats have recently been linked with players like Matthis Abline (22), an attacker of Nantes, but the potential signing of the Frenchman has been complicated by the stance of the Ligue 1 side.

On the other hand, Sunderland have also been named as an option for Vladyslav Vanat, a 23-year-old striker from Dynamo Kyiv.

In fact, it was reported that the Lads are ahead of Everton and Fulham in the race to sign the Ukrainian, and news has emerged regarding this.

Sunderland advance in signing of Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat

Now, Express has confirmed what Champion reported some days ago, assuring that Sunderland have an advantage in signing Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat.

The cited outlet points out that Sunderland are the only club that has initiated contacts to sign the Ukrainian attacker.

As context, some days ago, Champion reported that the Lads were ahead of Everton, Fulham, and Leeds United in the race for Vanat's signing.

Therefore, this new report confirms it and adds that Sunderland have even already started the contacts.

Sunderland are the most advanced of any club pursuing Dynamo Kyiv striker Vladyslav Vanat this summer.

Up to now, Sunderland are the only Premier League side holding formal talks with Vanat's camp. Charlie Gordon, Express

The only problem the Black Cats would face is the price Dynamo would demand, since Sunderland are reportedly close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with Vanat.

Express explains that the Ukrainian club could demand up to £21m for their striker, a high figure considering the player has never competed outside Ukraine.

Bosses in Kyiv ideally want to keep Vanat for their Champions League qualifying campaign, which is scheduled to begin on July 22. Charlie Gordon, Express

We will see if more news emerges regarding this potential Sunderland signing in the coming weeks.

