Arsenal Set to Deal Sunderland a Double Transfer Blow Amid Leicester City Rumours

While Sunderland prepare for the second matchday of the Premier League 2025-26, transfer rumours continue to emerge in the sports press.

The Black Cats will visit Burnley on Saturday, 23rd August, but Regis Le Bris and the club's sporting direction still continue to think about assembling their squad.

Recently, Sunderland have been linked again with Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, and also with Olympique de Marseille's Jonathan Rowe.

Another player who has been placed on the Lads' agenda this summer is Abdul Fatawu, and there are updates regarding this.

Tottenham set to deal Sunderland a double transfer blow amid Leicester City rumours

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are one step away from signing Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, which could have implications for Sunderland.

Eze, 27, preferred to make the jump to the Gunners rather than sign with Tottenham Hotspur, who had his signing very advanced.

Therefore, Palace would now turn their attention to Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss, and if they manage to sign him, it will be very difficult for the Foxes to let Sunderland-linked Abdul Fatawu leave.

El Khannouss, 21, was also linked to the Lads this summer. So this could end up being a double transfer blow for the Stadium of Light residents.

Fatawu, 21, has a current contract with Leicester until June 2029, so the Championship side can easily exercise their right not to sell, and they would have no complications.

Fatawu has registered 43 appearances with Leicester City, considering the Premier League, Championship, Carabao Cup and FA Cup. In those matches, he has scored seven goals and provided 15 assists.

For his age, these are undoubtedly promising numbers, but with prospects like Chemsdine Talbi or Simon Adingra, Sunderland shouldn't worry excessively about not being able to sign the Ghanaian footballer.

The Black Cats are definitely still active in the transfer window, and most likely will complete one or two more signings, but almost certainly, Fatawu won't be one of them.

