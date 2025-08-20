Sunderland have spent over £142 million during the current transfer window, but they continue working to complete some important signings.

Despite Daniel Ballard's (25) recent brilliant performance in the 3-0 thrashing of West Ham, the Black Cats want to add another centre-back to their squad.

And not precisely to compete with Ballard, but rather to partner him.

On the Premier League's opening weekend, it was Jenson Seelt (22) who partnered Dan on the left side, despite being right-footed, later bringing on Omar Alderete (28), who is indeed left-footed.

Well, Sunderland appear to be advancing to sign another left-footed centre-back who can compete with Alderete.

Sunderland offers £54,000-a-week deal to Juventus and Leeds United target

According to information from Il Resto del Carlino, Sunderland have offered Jhon Lucumi, 27-year-old centre-back from Bologna, a contract worth €3M per season, that is to say around £2.59M (£54k per week).

According to the cited outlet, the Colombian currently earns €800k per year (approximately £692.6k), meaning the increase in his earnings would be significant should he make the jump to the Premier League.

Il Resto del Carlino also details that the decision is completely up to Bologna's board, as Lucumi intends to accept Sunderland's offer.

The Serie A side are resisting because if they let Jhon go, they would have to rely on a completely new centre-back partnership, having just sold Sam Beukema (26) to Napoli.

Although Sunderland have already put Lucumi's release clause on the table, Bologna have not accepted the offer as of this moment. We shall see if we get more concrete updates in the coming days.

Jhon Lucumi has also been linked with clubs like Juventus or Inter Milan this same summer, as well as with fellow newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United.

