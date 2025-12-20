How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Fixtures between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool regularly deliver unadulterated chaos and another instalment of the blockbuster match-up is primed to serve up drama this weekend.
31 goals have been scored in the last five Premier League meetings between the sides, including 15 in the two duels last season. Liverpool have enjoyed the better of high-scoring affairs, even scoring six at Spurs almost exactly a year ago, but Tottenham are not facing the same swashbuckling version of the Reds they duelled in 2024–25.
Liverpool have secured back-to-back wins to ease pressure on Arne Slot, but they are still vulnerable and capable of imploding. Defensive frailties remain, although the sharpshooting of Hugo Ekitiké offers them hope of attacking success in the capital this weekend.
Spurs are struggling, too, with Thomas Frank also under fire. The 3–0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend has left the Lilywhites scrambling to simply reach the top half of the table as patience begins to wear thin in north London.
Here is how supporters can tune into Saturday’s tantalising battle certain to supply entertainment.
What Time Does Tottenham vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: John Brooks
- VAR: Stuart Attwell
Liverpool’s trip to Tottenham will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with the Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD channels carrying the clash. Sky GO offers flexibility to those on the move.
Peacock and Telemundo are showing the fixture in the United States, while both fuboTV and DAZN have rights in Canada.
There is just one destination for audiences in Mexico, with HBO Max carrying the game.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
United States
NBC, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Tottenham, Liverpool?
Tottenham have just one more fixture in 2025 as they travel to Crystal Palace on Dec. 28, while another London trip arrives on New Year’s Day in the form of a clash with Brentford.
Liverpool have a similar schedule, hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers on Dec. 27, before welcoming Leeds United to Anfield on New Year’s Day.