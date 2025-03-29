RB Leipzig Interest In Jobe Bellingham Confirmed - 'Talks Started' With Sunderland For Potential Summer Transfer
RB Leipzig are showing serious interest in Jobe Bellingham, with the Bundesliga club reportedly keen to secure the Sunderland midfielder this summer. The 19-year-old has been in excellent form this season, contributing 4 goals and 3 assists in 34 appearances, solidifying his reputation as one of the most promising young talents in English football.
Primarily playing in a deeper midfield role, Jobe Bellingham has excelled at controlling the game and breaking up opposition attacks. His ability to dictate the tempo of matches, combined with his defensive contributions, highlights his growing versatility.
RB Leipzig have reportedly held multiple discussions and gathered detailed information about him, though the midfielder’s price tag could prove a significant hurdle. Despite this, Leipzig remain highly interested and determined to secure him ahead of the 2025-26 season, according to Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg.
In addition to Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund are also monitoring Bellingham's situation. They hope to persuade him to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, Jude, who spent several successful years at the club before making his high-profile move to Real Madrid.
Interest in Bellingham is not confined to Germany, with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea also keeping a close eye on his development. Both clubs could be in the running for his signature should Sunderland fail to secure promotion, adding further competition for Leipzig’s pursuit.
Sunderland’s promotion hopes will play a major role in determining Bellingham’s future. If they fail to reach the Premier League, a move to Leipzig looks increasingly likely. However, should they earn promotion, they’ll have a better chance of keeping their prized asset.
For now, Bellingham remains focused on Sunderland’s crucial push for promotion, with a key fixture against Millwall on the horizon.