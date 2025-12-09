Xabi Alonso Bites Back at Real Madrid Sack Rumors
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso insisted he feels the support of every Real Madrid player as he pledged his continued loyalty to Los Blancos.
Despite only joining the club during the summer, Alonso’s tenure could soon be coming to an end as reports suggest Madrid officials held crisis talks before Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Manchester City, in which it was decided that game would be Alonso’s last chance to turn things around at the Bernabéu.
Concerns over his tactics and management of the big-name players in the Madrid squad have plagued Alonso’s tenure and, with a run of just two wins from seven games across all competitions, the pressure has ramped up to seemingly unsustainable levels.
Unsurprisingly, Alonso’s prematch press conference was dominated by talk about his situation. In the face of allegations involving Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and a handful of other players, the manager was asked whether he feels as though every member of the squad is still supportive of him.
“Yeah,” Alonso said bluntly.
He continued: “It’s a team, we’re all in this together. When you’re the Real Madrid coach, you’re prepared. I’m really looking forward to what’s to come, and that starts tomorrow. To turn things around, which is understandable. All we’re thinking about is City. In football, for better or for worse, things can change quickly.
“We’re mentally prepared to face what lies ahead. Everyone is convinced we can win tomorrow. We have to play with good rhythm and intensity. There’s no doubt about that.”
Alonso: No Interest in Sack Speculation, Liverpool Job
Not only has there been talk of a departure from the Bernabéu for Alonso, but lists of potential replacements have already been proposed.
Castilla boss Álvaro Arbeloa has been named as a possible candidate on a shortlist which also includes star-studded names like Zinedine Zidane and Jürgen Klopp.
“When you coach Real Madrid, you are prepared for all kinds of situations,” Alonso said in response to the speculation. “I know Real Madrid very well. You have to adapt and learn. There are good days and bad days. But we’re taking steps forward with each match. We have to face this situation and turn it around.”
Adding another layer of interest to Alonso’s situation is events at another of his former employers. Liverpool, who were known to be keen on the former midfielder after Klopp’s departure in 2024, are enduring their own turmoil which has led to reports the Reds could approach Alonso to replace Arne Slot.
Quizzed on a potential Anfield return, Alonso emphatically put the suggestion to bed.
“Right now, this is where I am,” he vowed. “This is where I want to be.”
Tchouaméni: Alonso Not to Blame for Celta Defeat
While Madrid have faced a number of problems this season, frustrations boiled over after the chaotic 2–0 defeat to Celta Vigo which saw Fran García, Álvaro Carreras and Endrick all shown red cards.
Alonso’s suitability for such a high-profile job was quickly called into question, but midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni came to the manager’s defense by insisting the players were to blame for the shambolic Celta defeat.
“Against Celta, the manager had a good plan, but we players are the ones on the pitch,” he said. “If we lost 0–2, it’s because we had a problem, like a lack of intensity.
“It’s not the manager’s fault. We’re going to improve.
“I don’t know about attitude, but if we’re not winning it’s because we have to do things better. Play better in defense and attack. We have to do things better. We hope we can. What’s happening now can’t go on.”
Finally, Tchouaméni echoed Alonso’s confidence that the entire team is still on the same page.
“We’re all in this together,” he concluded. “If we want to win, we all have to fight. With the coach, with the team.
“We’re on the pitch and we have to do things better. Tomorrow we have a good opportunity to turn things around.”