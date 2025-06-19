Cesc Fabregas' Como Set to Hijack Sunderland's £14.5M Transfer Target

Sunderland’s plans for the 2025-26 Premier League transfer window are ambitious, but they will face difficulties.

In recent days, reports have emerged indicating that the Black Cats are looking to strengthen their defense, with links to names like Celtic’s Cameron Carter-Vickers (27) or Liverpool’s Joe Gomez (28).

However, these are not the only center-backs linked to Sunderland. Former Leeds United player and now Toulouse defender Charlie Cresswell (22) has also been placed on the radar of the team led by Regis Le Bris, as a younger alternative.

Yet, Serie A could "ruin" the transfer plans of the Stadium of Light residents.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como have overtaken Sunderland in the race for Charlie Cresswell

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Cesc Fabregas’ Como are in advanced negotiations to sign Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse.

This means the Italian club have surpassed Sunderland in the race for this signing, which could be finalized for a fee close to £14.5m.

Previously, it was reported that Toulouse were asking for around £21.4m for the English center-back, with Como’s initial offer of £12m being rejected by the French club.

However, it now appears that the Ligue 1 side have lowered their financial demands and are close to agreeing on the sale of the former Leeds United player.

Como are in advanced negotiations to sign Cresswell from Toulouse (...) The Lombardy-based club are finalizing the purchase of Charlie Cresswell, England Under-21 defender.

The French club asked for €25 million for him, Como offered €15 million but a deal could be reached at €16/17 million. The defender was also being tracked in Italy by Bologna, Lazio and Fiorentina. Gianluca Di Marzio

It remains to be seen whether this deal will be finalized, so we will have to keep an eye on the defenders linked to Sunderland, such as the aforementioned Carter-Vickers and Gomez, but also Lyon’s Duje Caleta-Car (28) or Millwall’s Japhet Tanganga (26).

