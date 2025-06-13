Sunderland and Leeds United Have 'Real Chance' to Sign USMNT Defender

The latest rumors around Sunderland point to one of the priorities for the Black Cats facing the next season being to reinforce the team's defense.

Let's do a brief review of the latest reports. To start, the Lads were linked with Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga (26), who would have a release clause of only £1.2m, only valid for Premier League clubs.

Sunderland were also named as one of the clubs interested in Lyon and Croatia center-back Duje Caleta-Car (28), who was placed on the transfer list by the French club.

And more recently, the Black Cats were linked to 19-year-old Chelsea defender Ishe Samuels-Smith. Well, now another option appears in Scotland.

Sunderland, Leeds United linked with Celtic and USMNT defender Cameron Carter-Vickers

According to information from transfer window specialist journalist Graeme Bailey, both Sunderland and Leeds United have a real possibility of signing Cameron Carter-Vickers.

There's a real chance that the newly promoted teams in the Premier League, the Leeds and Sunderlands of this world, getting someone like him. Graeme Bailey

The mentioned journalist explained for the portal 67 Hail Hail that the American defender has other admirers in the Premier League. "I know that he was on West Ham's radar as well," he said.

About his possible exit price, Bailey mentioned that an offer around £25-30m could be enough to take him out of Celtic Park.

What would he cost, £25-30m to sell him? That's a lot of money for a centre-half at the moment. And I think there's a real chance that he's not at Celtic come the start of September. Graeme Bailey

It remains to be seen if Sunderland and Leeds are willing to invest that amount of money in a center-back. For now, it seems more within West Ham's possibilities, also considering we're talking about two clubs recently promoted to the Premier League.

We don't doubt that the Lads' board have an interesting project in mind, but it's not always easy to convince players. We'll see what happens.

Read More: