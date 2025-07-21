Fabrizio Romano confirms major transfer blow for Sunderland

The signing of Armand Lauriente to Sunderland, from Sassuolo, has collapsed, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The 26-year-old forward has returned to Italy after arriving in England a few hours ago to undergo his medical tests with the Black Cats.

Romano did not confirm the reason why the signing collapsed, but was categorical in declaring the transfer canceled. Therefore, Sunderland will have to look for other options to strengthen their attack.

Just one day earlier, the mentioned journalist reported that the player was traveling with his agents to finalize his arrival at the Stadium of Light, in a signing that would have cost €20 million.

"Armand Lauriente’s move to Sunderland has collapsed after player travelled for medical and signature on Saturday," Romano began explaining.

"Deal off with Sassuolo winger due to return to Italy," added the mentioned journalist, through his Twitter (X) account.

The specific reason why Lauriente will ultimately not sign with Sunderland is still to be confirmed, but it seems there will be no turning back.

The Frenchman had an exceptional 2024-25 season in Serie B with Sassuolo, registering 18 goals and five assists in 33 matches played, starting in 29 of them.

What other forward could Sunderland sign?

Lauriente was not the first and only forward to be linked to the Black Cats during the current transfer window.

Another name to pay attention to is Evann Guessand (24), winger from OGC Nice.

However, other English clubs like Newcastle United, Tottenham, or Wolverhampton have also shown interest in signing the Ivory Coast international.

The Lads have also been mentioned as one of the clubs interested in signing Lyon's Georges Mikautadze (24).

Republicain Lorrain also mentioned Nottingham Forest as another Premier League team interested in signing Mikautadze a few weeks ago.

We will have to wait a bit longer for some accurate updates about Sunderland's plans to strengthen their attack.

