Fabrizio Romano drops huge €25m update on Sunderland transfer target

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Sporting CP have agreed the signing of Almeria striker Luis Suarez, who was a transfer target for Sunderland.

The journalist explained that the Portuguese club will pay €25m for the 27-year-old Colombian forward, and Almeria will keep a 10% sell-on clause.

This way, Sunderland misses out on another of their market targets to strengthen their attack, so they will have to look for other alternatives.

This operation is a consequence of a 'domino effect', generated by the almost official, according to Romano, purchase of Viktor Gyokeres (27) by Arsenal.

"Sporting CP have agreed deal to sign Luis Javier Suarez from Almeria, here we go!," Romano began writing.

"Deal confirmed as exclusively revealed in June. €25m fee package plus 10% sell-on clause," added the journalist, through his Twitter (X) account.

This isn't the only complication for Regis Le Bris' team in this transfer window, as another attacking target, Gonzalo Garcia (21), appears to be finally extending his contract with Real Madrid, according to AS reports.

"Now Gonzalo threatens Endrick's status and is negotiating a professional contract with Madrid," they explained in the cited outlet, after the mentioned 18-year-old Brazilian forward got injured again.

Additionally, the failed signing of Sassuolo's Armand Lauriente (26) also joins the list of 'failures' by the Lads board this summer, specifically in their objective to strengthen the attack.

Therefore, we cannot rule out that in the coming days, new rumors will emerge linking other offensive players with Sunderland, because it's clear that Le Bris wants to add talent in that area.

Other forwards previously linked with the Black Cats are Nantes' Matthis Abline (22) and OGC Nice's Evann Guessand (24), although there haven't been recent updates.

