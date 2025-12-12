Inter Miami Assign Second Designated Player Slot With Permanent Signing
Inter Miami have triggered the permanent purchase option in the contract of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.
De Paul moved to Miami during the summer, linking up with close friend and international teammate Lionel Messi on a six-month loan deal from Atlético Madrid—one that included an option to make the move permanent worth a reported $17.6 million.
The Argentina midfielder made 23 appearances across the second half of the campaign, contributing two goals and seven assists, and he scored in the MLS Cup final victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps to seal Miami’s third trophy.
Miami confirmed their 2025 roster decisions on Thursday and announced the permanent acquisition of De Paul, with MLSsoccer noting the 31-year-old will join Messi as a Designated Player.
De Paul takes one of the spots vacated by the retiring Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, with one Designated Player position still available. Despite links to Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, the Herons are believed to have other plans for the spot.
Talks Ongoing With Luis Suárez
Contract options for Fafa Picault and William Yarbrough were declined, while Ryan Sailor’s deal will expire and Marcelo Weigandt returns to Boca Juniors following the end of his loan, but talks remain on over extensions with a further five players.
Miami hope to negotiate deals for loanees Allen Obando, Rocco Ríos Novo, Baltasar Rodríguez and Tadeo Allende, and the club also confirmed veteran striker Luis Suárez remains in talks over his next move.
Suárez, who will turn 39 in January, is in the final month of his current contract and has been linked with a handful of clubs. Miami are keen to keep hold of the former Liverpool and Barcelona striker, who will be given the final say on his future.
“Luis Suárez is a legend of football, he is one of the best nines not only of this generation but of all time,” co-owner Jorge Mas admitted before the victory over Vancouver. “Luis will have to make a decision when the season is over.
“Luis deserves to be able to make that decision to be able to leave through the front door and be celebrated like he should be by the club. And if he decides to stay at the club for another year, it would be great. I would like to see Suárez stay.
“Obviously then the conversations would be how Luis Suárez would stay, but obviously we would include [manager Javier] Mascherano and Luis, but the decision is up to him.”