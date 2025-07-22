Real Madrid Block Sunderland's Move for €30M-Rated Striker

Real Madrid are negotiating a contract extension for Gonzalo Garcia, who is reportedly a Sunderland target.

After Endrick (19) suffered a muscle injury relapse, AS reported that the 21-year-old striker now threatens the Brazilian's status in the team managed by Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish coach still has to make a decision regarding Garcia's future, and the mentioned outlet confirms the player has offers from the Premier League.

Therefore, the striker who was the sensation of the 2025 Club World Cup appears to be moving even further away from the Stadium of Light.

Real Madrid block Sunderland's move for Gonzalo Garcia

"Now Gonzalo threatens Endrick's status and is negotiating a professional contract with Madrid," they explained in the mentioned outlet.

"Although he has offers from the Premier that give him a Plan B," added journalist Marco Ruiz in his article for AS.

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Sunderland had made an irresistible offer to Real Madrid to sign Garcia.

This alleged offer consisted of €30m plus 25% of a future sale, a formula that seemed attractive to the Spanish capital's team.

The site Fichajes.net even labeled the young striker as the "main target" of the Black Cats. However, the recent information from AS makes a scenario where Garcia moves to the Premier League seem unlikely.

Yesterday Fabrizio Romano reported that Armand Lauriente's transfer to Sunderland has collapsed, despite the 26-year-old Frenchman having already traveled to England to complete his medical tests and sign his contract with the Lads.

Additionally, potential signings of Luis Suarez (27) from Almeria, and Evann Guessand (24) from Nice, have also become complicated, as the former is reportedly close to joining Sporting CP, and the latter to Newcastle United.

Therefore, the Lads board will have to keep working to find a guaranteed striker to strengthen their attack, ahead of their return to English football's top category.

Read More: