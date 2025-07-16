Leeds United Join Sunderland and West Ham in Race for Real Madrid-Listed Player

Leeds United have joined the race to sign a Real Madrid player who is also on Sunderland and West Ham's target lists.

At the start of the current transfer window, several strikers were linked with the Black Cats, but as summer has progressed, these rumors have been diminishing.

Instead, Sunderland have closed the signings of multiple midfielders, a winger, and a defender. We're specifically talking about Habib Diarra (21), Noah Sadiki (20), Chemsdine Talbi (20), Simon Adingra (23), and Reinildo Mandava (31).

Among the various strikers linked to the Lads at summer's start appears Gonzalo Garcia (21), a current sensation player from Real Madrid. But the club led by Regis Le Bris is far from alone in this race.

Leeds United join Sunderland and West Ham in race for Real Madrid's Gonzalo Garcia

According to information from TBR Football, Leeds United have joined the race for Gonzalo Garcia's signing, thus confirming the initial report published by TEAMTalk.

The first cited outlet explains that West Ham and Brentford have also asked Real Madrid about their forward, as both clubs are interested in signing him on loan.

In their article, TEAMTalk explained that Garcia could indeed leave the Spanish capital club, considering the few opportunities the youngster would have.

"With opportunities likely to be limited at the Bernabeu once the new season gets underway, Los Blancos are considering offers to let the striker leave on loan," explained the outlet.

It's worth remembering that Real Madrid have in their ranks players like Kylian Mbappe (26), Vinicius Jr (25), Endrick (18), and are still to resolve Rodrygo's (24) situation.

Recently, Fichajes.net reported that Sunderland made an unrefusable offer for Gonzalo Garcia, putting on the table €30m plus 25% of a future sale, a formula that should be attractive for Real Madrid.

However, since then there have been no updates on the matter, so we'll have to wait for the press to provide more certainty about the Spanish forward's future.

