Sunderland Battle Leeds United in Race to Sign Real Madrid Star After Club World Cup Breakout

Sunderland don't intend to stop surprising in the transfer window, and according to reports in Spain, they are interested in a Real Madrid player.

The Black Cats are being protagonists in the press regarding transfer rumors. And it seems these aren't just rumors, because the English club has already taken action.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sunderland reached an agreement with RC Strasbourg to sign Habib Diarra (21), and later L'Equipe confirmed the Senegalese had successfully passed his medical to become a new Lads player.

Not satisfied with this, reports from Spain indicate interest from the Stadium of Light residents in a Real Madrid player.

Sunderland and Leeds United Interested in Real Madrid Striker Gonzalo Garcia

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Sunderland and Leeds United are interested in signing 21-year-old striker Gonzalo Garcia, the current sensation at Real Madrid.

During the ongoing Club World Cup, Garcia has taken the place of an ill Kylian Mbappé and has made the most of the opportunity, surprising everyone.

The mentioned outlet explains that Sunderland would be willing to sign the striker on loan with a €15m purchase option plus €5m in add-ons. The option would become mandatory if the Black Cats avoid relegation and stay in the Premier League.

One of the clubs pushing hardest is recently-promoted Sunderland, willing to offer a loan with mandatory purchase option if they maintain their Premier League status.

This option would be around €15m plus €5m in variables. Fichajes.net

However, the same outlet indicates Leeds United are making the strongest push for Garcia.

Leeds United appear with the most attractive offer, willing to pay €20m for Gonzalo García. Fichajes.net

The report also mentions AS Roma and Real Oviedo as clubs interested in the young striker.

Last 2024-25 season, Gonzalo scored 25 goals and provided 4 assists in 36 appearances in 1RFEF (Spanish third division) with Real Madrid Castilla.

During the current Club World Cup, the Spaniard has 2 goals and 1 assist in 3 appearances.

Therefore, we're talking about more than just an interesting talent. But truth be told, it seems quite complicated that Real Madrid, under Xabi Alonso's guidance, would let go of a player who appears to be a genuine gem, a natural 'number 9' profile that the Merengues currently lack.

