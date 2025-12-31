‘Without a Doubt’— Vitinha Names Real Madrid Legend As Ultimate Idol
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha named Luka Modrić as one of his “great references” when it comes to dazzling in the midfield, along with Andrés Iniesta.
Vitinha is still reaping the rewards of his spectacular 2024–25 campaign with PSG. Not only did he help the club claim a historic quadruple that included the team’s first-ever Champions League title, but he also collected a wealth of individual honors.
The Portugal international’s most recent prize came at the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards, where he took home the Best Midfielder Award. Vitinha met up with Barcelona legend Iniesta at the ceremony and posted a photo from the encounter on social media.
“How lucky I am, top-tier reference,” the 25-year-old shared. Vitinha also heralded Modrić as one of his idols that helped shape his game.
“Without a doubt, the one who inspired me the most was Iniesta,“ he told MARCA. “Andrés was always my great reference. And then Luka Modrić, of course. The two of them have always been my great references.”
Vitinha is doing a great job of living up to the standards set by two of the greatest midfielders of all time. The PSG star finished third in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting and was named to this year’s Best FIFA Men’s 11.
He also earned high praise from Modrić himself after PSG’s Champions League triumph. The Croatian called Vitinha “one of the best, if not the best midfielder in the world,” who is “excellent on the ball and has phenomenal vision.”
Real Madrid Searching for the Next Modric, Vitinha
It goes without saying that Vitinha would be a dream transfer for Real Madrid in the wake of Toni Kroos and Modrić’s departures in 2024 and 2025 respectively. At the moment, though, a deal for the midfielder is just that—a dream.
In the meantime, Los Blancos are scouring young talent across Europe in the hopes of finding a hidden, cost-effective gem who could fill the team’s desperate need for a deep-lying playmaker.
According to AS, 19-year-old Kees Smit has caught the eye of the Spanish giants. The Dutchman has racked up 58 first-team appearance for AZ Alkmaar and displays a “dynamism” in the midfield that Real Madrid believe would elevate their team.
Nico Paz also remains an a option. Reports claim the 15-time European champions already made the decision to trigger the 21-year-old’s €9 million ($10.6 million) buy-back clause next summer, bringing the Como standout back to the Spanish capital.