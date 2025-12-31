Real Madrid’s Five Best Players of 2025—Ranked
There is not much for Real Madrid to take from 2025 other than a handful of individual performances that lit up an otherwise subpar year.
The Spanish giants will be excited to turn the page from a disappointing year and start fresh in 2026. Los Blancos failed to lift a single piece of silverware over the last 12 months, and closed out the first half of Xabi Alonso’s debut campaign with just six wins in their last 11 matches.
The lackluster results and several defensive injury crises dominated the bleak run of form for Real Madrid. Yet there were still superstars living up to the expectations of the badge on the their chest, doing all they could to drag the club back to its former dominance.
As the year comes to a close, let’s take a look back at the five best players to don the white shirt in 2025.
5. Aurélien Tchouaméni
Aurélien Tchouaméni got booed off the pitch at the Bernabéu in January, and instead of hitting back at the fans, the France international put his head down and regained his elite form, turning the whistles into cheers.
From playing as an emergency center back to serving as a shield for Real Madrid’s backline, Tchouaméni showed off his aerial dominance, expert positioning and clinical tackling. Plus, his ability to shut down an opponent’s counter attack before it even begins puts him in a class above the rest of his teammates.
Tchouaméni might not get the same recognition as Vitinha or Moisés Caicedo, but he plays his role at Real Madrid to near-perfection. Still, the Frenchman has yet to even reach his true potential in the midfield given how often he must play the role of an additional center back.
4. Federico Valverde
There is perhaps no player more versatile in Spain, let alone on Real Madrid, than Federico Valverde. The Uruguayan spent the last year playing in the midfield, at right back and even on the right wing, finding success at all three positions.
Sure, Valverde prefers the middle of the park, a fact he made abundantly clear earlier this season. Yet when the team needs something different from its captain, he goes without hesitation.
The Spanish giants would not even be in the fight for silverware without the selflessness of Valverde. The 27-year-old’s commitment to the badge, along with his supreme stamina and tactical intelligence, makes him one of the most valuable assets at Real Madrid’s disposal.
3. Thibaut Courtois
Goalkeepers are often measured by their clean sheets, putting Thibaut Courtois at a disadvantage going up against the likes of Alisson and Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2025. Real Madrid’s defensive injury crisis put the Belgian severely under fire, even against the most inferior attacks in La Liga.
Yet Courtois rose to the occasion each and every outing, doing all he could to keep his team in the biggest of games. The best example of the 33-year-old’s heroics came in Los Blancos’ 1–0 defeat to Liverpool, when he made eight saves in a sensational performance at Anfield.
Along with his efforts between the posts, Courtois also brought a leadership and accountability the squad lacked amid its recent struggles.
2. Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham might not have reached the heights of his debut campaign in a white shirt, but he still delivered—and then some—in 2025. There’s a reason the England international was the only Real Madrid player featured in this year’s Best FIFA Men’s 11.
Despite being stuck playing as a quasi-fullback for the first half of the year, Bellingham set himself apart from his teammates with his tireless work ethic and overwhelming desire to win. Even out of position and playing with a shoulder brace, the midfielder recorded 16 goal contributions before the 2025–26 season kicked off.
Bellingham added nine more to his tally after returning from injury, two of which came in a dazzling performance against Barcelona. The 22-year-old’s vision, playmaking and work rate is second to none on the team.
1. Kylian Mbappé
Was there ever a doubt? Kylian Mbappé’s 2025 performances clear every other player in white by a significant margin. The Frenchman found the back of the net 59 times for Real Madrid, tying Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record for most goals scored in a calendar year.
Even on Los Blancos’ worst days, Mbappé was still delivering in front of goal. The 27-year-old put together a record-breaking debut campaign that ended with a Pichichi Trophy and the European Golden Boot, and he currently has his sights set on claiming both prizes again.
Different managers, different competitions, different players in his supporting cast—none of it held Mbappé back from becoming the new face of the biggest club in the world.