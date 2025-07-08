Report: Sunderland Submit Unrefusable Offer to Real Madrid for Rising Star

Sunderland are looking to strengthen their attack, and now they have been linked with a forward from Real Madrid, for whom they have reportedly made an important offer.

For now, the Black Cats have made official signings for midfield and defense. But these are not the only areas they intend to strengthen.

Sunderland recently confirmed the signing of Habib Diarra (21), coming from RC Strasbourg, and Noah Sadiki (20), coming from Union Saint-Gilloise, both midfielders.

In recent hours, they also made official the signing of Reinildo (31), a defender who arrives from Atletico Madrid. And this would not be the only target they have in the Spanish capital.

Sunderland submit unrefusable offer to Real Madrid for Gonzalo Garcia

According to reports from Fichajes.net, Sunderland would have made an unrefusable offer to Real Madrid for Gonzalo Garcia, a 21-year-old striker.

The young Real Madrid academy product has given a formidable performance in the current Club World Cup, following the absence of Kylian Mbappe during the group stage.

While the France national team captain was recovering, Garcia took advantage of his opportunities, and so far has registered four goals and one assist in five appearances in the World Cup.

The mentioned outlet indicates that Garcia has become the "main target" for Sunderland, assuring that the Lads' board have offered €30m plus 25% of a future sale, a formula that should be attractive for Real Madrid.

Additionally, they add that within this proposal, there would also be included a buyback option for the Spanish capital team, in case they wish to recover García in the future, for an established price of €40m.

"From England, there is excitement. Sunderland's directors know that adding Gonzalo would be a signing of enormous impact," added Raul Cabrera on the cited portal.

We still have to wait to see if any reports emerge about this in England, as for now, there are no further reports to contrast.