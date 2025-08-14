So far, it has been a rather busy summer for several Premier League clubs, including newly-promoted Sunderland and Leeds United.

The Black Cats have completed an extraordinary total of 11 signings, and recent reports point more towards a 12th signing rather than finished business from the club's board.

However, there is also talk of potential departures, and in recent hours, it has been mentioned that defender Jenson Seelt (22) could be heading to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest Leeds are about to sign a striker who featured on Sunderland's target list this same summer.

Leeds United move on from Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz, set to sign former Sunderland target

According to Sky Sports, Leeds United are about to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin, after the 28-year-old striker became available following the end of his contract with Everton.

Given his contractual situation, it was logical that Calvert-Lewin would be linked with several clubs this summer, and that's exactly what happened.

Some reports placed him on Sunderland's radar, but the Lads ultimately opted for Chelsea's Marc Guiu (19), who arrived at the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan.

It was Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie who confirmed that the Lads were indeed interested in the 28-year-old Englishman, although his arrival ultimately didn't materialise.

Yes Sunderland were interested in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin earlier in the window, but I’m told no contract offer was made to the player.

SAFC instead pushed ahead for Chelsea’s Marc Guiu and concluded that deal. Calvert-Lewin now signing for Leeds. Keith Downie

The press also reported that Leeds could sign Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, but it appears they will ultimately go for Calvert-Lewin instead, with the Cottagers set to sell their Brazilian forward to Serie A side Atalanta.

