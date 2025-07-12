Liverpool Hero Jordan Henderson Snubs Sunderland Return, Set to Join Another Premier League Club

Apparently Jordan Henderson won't be returning to Sunderland, despite the speculation, and not just that - reports indicate he has already agreed to join another Premier League club.

For several weeks, there had been speculation about a possible return of Jordan Henderson (35) to the Stadium of Light, but things appear to have taken a significant turn.

While these rumors were circulating, Sunderland were busy making official the signings of Habib Diarra (21), Noah Sadiki (20), Reinildo (31), Chemsdine Talbi (20), and Simon Adingra (23).

Regarding Henderson, a report has emerged that won't please the Lads' fans much.

Liverpool hero Jordan Henderson snubs Sunderland return, set to join Brentford

According to information from David Ornstein, Jordan Henderson is set to join Brentford on a two-year contract, thus securing his return to the Premier League.

🚨𝗡𝗘𝗪: Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is to join Brentford on a 2 year deal, several European clubs were reportedly keen on signing Henderson but a return to England was the priority for the midfielder, @David_Ornstein. pic.twitter.com/CiGh0VIk9x — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 11, 2025

Therefore, the former Liverpool superstar won't be making his long-awaited return to Sunderland, but he will be returning to the top tier of English football.

The aforementioned journalist explained that several European clubs were interested in the veteran midfielder, but his priority intention was to return to England.

A few days ago, we reported that, according to O Jogo, Henderson would return to Sunderland after rejecting the possibility of signing for FC Porto.

Truth be told, the aforementioned outlet was certain that Henderson had rejected Porto for a Premier League club.

However, it's likely that both the player's entourage and Brentford's executives played their cards well to maintain discretion around the transfer.

After leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2022-23 season, the midfielder played 19 matches for Saudi Arabia's Al-Ettifaq, recording five assists, before signing for Ajax, where he has accumulated 57 appearances, one goal, and nine assists.

We'll see how the Lads' fans receive Henderson when Sunderland host Brentford at the Stadium of Light next season.

