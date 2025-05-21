Liverpool Join Borussia Dortmund & RB Leipzig in Chase for Sunderland Star Jobe Bellingham
Sunderland are preparing for the Championship playoff final for promotion to the Premier League, where they will face Sheffield United this Saturday, May 24th.
Meanwhile, a report has emerged linking one of the Black Cats' stars to an English giant. We’re talking about Jobe Bellingham.
According to reports from BILD, the 19-year-old midfielder has caught the attention of Liverpool. The outlet explained that the Reds, however, are proceeding cautiously for now.
According to BILD, several Premier League clubs have entered the bidding. Liverpool are interested, but (for now) are proceeding cautiously. Chelsea, due to their financial power, are another strong option. And there are more clubs monitoring him.- Jorg Weiler and Yannick Huber for BILD
Another Premier League club interested in Bellingham, mentioned in the same report, are Chelsea. And while no other teams are named, they claim "there are more clubs monitoring him."
More Clubs Interested in Jobe Bellingham
To BILD’s report, we must add recent updates linking Sunderland’s young talent with major clubs in the Bundesliga.
Both Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig have been named by the press as strong contenders for the future of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham’s brother.
Additionally, Eintracht Frankfurt could also enter the race, as they are preparing for a potential departure of Hugo Larsson and see Bellingham as an ideal replacement.
The German outlet also detailed that Jobe Bellingham's potential exit price is €30 million. According to the portal Transfermarkt, the young player's market value is €22 million.
BVB remain confident in their chances. The leadership trio - sporting director Lars Ricken (48), manager Sebastian Kehl (45) and coach Niko Kovac (53) - traveled to England weeks ago to convince the player. They would have to shell out around €30 million, but everything is ready to, if possible, sign him even before the Club World Cup.- Jorg Weiler and Yannick Huber for BILD
For now, Jobe’s focus is on earning promotion to the Premier League with Sunderland. We’ll soon see whether the league where the Lads play next season could influence, or not, the future of the talented midfielder.