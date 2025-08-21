According to reports, Sunderland are looking to add a left-footed central defender in the final stretch of the transfer window.

In the 3-0 victory against West Ham, it was Jenson Seelt, 21, who occupied that position, despite being right-footed, to later bring on the newly signed Omar Alderete, 28.

However, Sunderland are interested in adding to their squad, Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, the 27-year-old Colombian centre-back for whom they have even reportedly offered a £54,000-a-week deal.

From Italy, a confirmation has emerged regarding this, from a prestigious outlet.

Reliable outlet confirms Sunderland table bid for Juventus and Leeds United target

Gazzetta dello Sport has confirmed that Sunderland presented an offer for Lucumi. Although this latter outlet points out that the offer was for €25 million (around £21.66 million).

On the other hand, Il Resto del Carlino reported that the Black Cats put on the table the Colombian's release clause, valued at €28 million (around £24.26 million).

According to Gazzetta, Bologna intends to stand firm, but whether they will succeed, given how keen the player is to join the Premier League, is another matter.

This same summer, Jhon Lucumi has been linked to multiple European clubs, both in Serie A and in other major leagues.

In the Premier League, the Colombian was mainly linked to the newly-promoted duo, Sunderland and Leeds United.

On the other hand, in Serie A, the giants Juventus and Inter Milan were also interested in signing the centre-back at some point in the current transfer window.

In fact, it first emerged that Lucumi wanted to play for a club competing in the Champions League, but later the sports press leaned more towards his desire being to play in the English Premier League.

For now, this is one of the signings that looks most probable for Sunderland, but we will still have to wait hours or days to confirm it.

