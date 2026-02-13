Sandro Tonali’s agent has been busy over recent weeks. After reportedly offering his client to a Premier League rival and then denying such speculation, he proceeded to cast doubt over the Italian’s future at Newcastle United.

“Newcastle are having a hard time letting go of Sandro, and he wants to lead the club to the Champions League,” said Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso. “These transfer discussions will take place later. We’ll see how the season ends and then we’ll decide what to do. We’ll evaluate and decide what to do in the summer.”

As one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, naturally will there be no shortage of suitors come the summer should Tonali pursue a Tyneside departure. Newcastle appear highly unlikely to secure Champions League qualification, only boosting the odds of a possible exit.

But where could Tonali end up amid an inevitable flurry of transfer interest?

7. Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch needs help in holding midfield. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool’s frosty but ultimately fruitful negotiations with Newcastle over Alexander Isak last summer suggest they’re unlikely to throw their hat in the ring for Tonali’s signature. However, that’s not to say they should dismiss the 25-year-old.



The Reds might have spent just under £450 million last summer, nearly a third of which went on Isak, but they still find themselves light of options in central midfield. Ryan Gravenberch is their only elite option in the holding role but his form has suffered having been overworked this term.



The decline of Alexis Mac Allister also shines the light on Liverpool’s need for midfield reinforcement and Tonali would be an ideal signing. A classy yet ferocious operator with Premier League experience, even if his price tag appears likely to sit around £100 million.

6. Paris Saint-Germain

PSG already have stellar midfield options. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain already boast one of Europe’s most coveted engine rooms. Vitinha is arguably the leading midfielder in world football, João Neves is an immense talent, Fabián Ruiz is a delightful footballer and Warren Zaïre-Emery is enjoying a terrific campaign.



There is little need to add Tonali to their wealth of options in the centre of the pitch, but even since their move away from the ‘Galactico’ transfer model, they still find themselves readily linked with Europe’s most impressive talents.



PSG certainly boast the finances to make a deal happen and Tonali would be guaranteed the Champions League football and silverware he desires in the French capital.

5. Manchester United

Casemiro will be leaving Old Trafford this summer. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Manchester United are in the midfielder market this summer. Casemiro’s departure at the end of the season only furthers their need for extra bodies and quality in the centre of the park, especially with the potential added workload of Champions League football next season.



Will their marquee signing be Carlos Baleba? Elliot Anderson? Perhaps Adam Wharton? Well, the Red Devils would be remiss to ignore another of the Premier League’s star midfielders, with Tonali offering the blend of grace, tenacity and quality that United so desperately crave.



Uncertainty over United’s long-term managerial plans confuses their recruitment strategy as things stand, but Tonali is the kind of midfielder that any coach in world football would appreciate. He could prove a transformative addition at Old Trafford.

4. Juventus

Luciano Spalletti worked with Tonali as Italy manager. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

A move to Italy remains on the cards for Tonali, who is reportedly keen on returning to his homeland. Tyneside grub isn’t exactly as exciting as the fresh pasta and arancini found in Italy’s piazzas, and Juventus could benefit from the midfielder’s desire for a taste of home.



The Old Lady have been reinvigorated by the arrival of Luciano Spalletti in the dugout—a manager who worked with Tonali during his time in charge of the national team. The ex-Milan ace was labelled “magnificent” by Spalletti and there are few doubts he would love a reunion in Turin.



Money is the major obstacle, however, with Juventus unlikely to be able to produce the funds required to seal the deal. Italian clubs continue to struggle to compete with the financial powerhouses of Spain and England, with Tonali perhaps another example of being priced out of elite bracket.

3. Real Madrid

Real Madrid need midfield reinforcements. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

There remain Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić-shaped holes in Real Madrid’s midfield that require filling. Los Blancos are expected to remedy that particular issue this summer if possible, with Tonali potentially among their transfer targets.



Federico Valverde’s underperformance this season has further drained a midfield lacking real quality outside of the No.10 position, with a new holding midfielder—and other additions, of course—necessary for Madrid to re-emerge as Europe’s dominant force.



Tonali could certainly provide that. While not an out-and-out enforcer, he’s more than capable of being a destructive force when required, a skillset he combines with expert distribution and a tireless work ethic.

2. Manchester City

Man City must source Rodri’s successor. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Manchester City’s 2024–25 disaster was attributed to Rodri’s absence and, even since the Spaniard’s return, there is a sense that the club need another star midfielder. The 29-year-old has struggled to emulate his Ballon d’Or-winning form as injuries become more frequent and there are still links between the City dynamo and Real Madrid ahead of the summer.



Nico González is a defensive mind in the engine room when Rodri is unavailable but he lacks the finesse of his compatriot. Tijjani Reijnders oozes class but is missing the forceful quality needed to operate as a No.6.



City need someone capable of thriving in both departments and there are few better all-round holding midfielders than Tonali. Pep Guardiola’s side would instantly be elevated by his presence and finances would certainly not be a barrier to a potential deal.

1. Arsenal

Who wouldn’t want to join Arsenal right now? | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Tonali’s rumoured exit late in the winter transfer window saw him specifically linked with Arsenal. Whether that was merely agent talk or genuine interest on the Gunners’ behalf is unclear, but they are considered among the Italian’s suitors when the summer window comes around.



Arsenal are well-stocked in midfield, especially after the summer arrival of the excellent Martín Zubimendi, but to build a dynasty under Mikel Arteta they need a myriad of world-class options in the centre of the pitch.



Tonali would be a versatile asset for the north Londoners. While he would thrive in the Zubimendi role, he could also fill Declan Rice’s shoes, further deepening Arsenal’s wealth of resources across a well balanced squad.

