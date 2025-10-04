Chelsea ‘Remain Interested’ in Potential Move for Serie A Star
Chelsea targeted Juventus attacker Kenan Yıldız during the summer transfer window and although a move never materialized, the Blues are reportedly keeping a close eye on the young gem.
According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea remain very interested in Yıldız. The 20-year-old has been brilliant for Juventus to start the season and is blossoming into one of the sport’s most highly-rated youngsters.
The Türkiye international has six goal involvements this season, with four of them coming in marquee matchups against Inter Milan in Serie A and against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Chelsea’s transfer strategy under BlueCo’s ownership has become synonymous with acquiring young talent with potential from all over the world. Arsenal are also said to be interested in Yıldız. However, there’s one key factor that could make his move to the Premier League unrealistic.
Juventus Are ‘Optimistic’ About Kenan Yildiz Contract Renewal
“I can tell you that Juventus, the management, are optimistic about eventually reaching an agreement [to renew Yıldız’s contract],” Romano said, via CaughtOffside.
Even though Yıldız signed his current contract with the Old Lady at the start of 2024–25 and is valid until 2029, Juventus are eager to renew it once again. By offering improved terms, the Italian giants want to avoid Yıldız being tempted by potential offers from big clubs across the continent.
“If Yıldız had wanted to go to the Premier League, I assure you he could have gone there at the start of the transfer window,” Romano added.
“Chelsea have always been very interested, and the Premier League’s interest remains because Yıldız is a fantastic player, so it’s normal to see the big clubs paying attention.”
If Chelsea want to bring Yıldız to Stamford Bridge, then they’ll possibly need to blow both Juventus and the player out of the water with a significant financial effort.