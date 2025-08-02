Report: Sunderland Rivals Aston Villa for £70M Bundesliga Star Signing

Sunderland and Aston Villa have shown interest in signing RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda, who had an €80m (around £70m) release clause.

According to Sky Sport Germany, after the signing of Granit Xhaka (32), the Black Cats want to continue recruiting from the Bundesliga.

On the other hand, Villa see Openda (25) as a perfect replacement for Ollie Watkins (29), "who is highly sought after by many clubs."

The aforementioned outlet explains that Openda’s release clause has expired, meaning any club interested in signing him will now have to negotiate a fee with the Bundesliga club.

Sunderland rivals Aston Villa for RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda

"Newly promoted Premier League side Sunderland are now interested in the Leipzig striker following the transfer of Granit Xhaka," began the outlet in a report courtesy of journalists Florian Plettenberg and Philipp Hinze.

However, after clarifying that the player’s release clause has already expired, Sky Sport journalists question whether Openda’s departure this summer is even feasible.

The reality is that it is extremely unlikely Leipzig will let the Belgian leave in this same transfer window, "as both Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko are on the verge of leaving."

A few hours ago, TEAMTalk reported that Sunderland is one of the most active clubs pursuing Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli (25).

Therefore, Openda would not be the only alternative Regis Le Bris’ side is considering to strengthen their attack during August.

Additionally, Sky Sports man Keith Downie revealed that although the Black Cats are about to complete their ninth signing of the summer, the club’s board is expected to continue making signings.

Thus, we will most likely get more concrete updates on a potential attacking signing for Sunderland in the coming days.

