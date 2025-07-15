Both Sunderland and Arsenal have received a boost with one of their transfer targets, according to a recent report.

The Black Cats continue to be protagonists in the current summer transfer window, and multiple reports of potential signings keep emerging.

It was recently reported that Sunderland are interested in signing players like Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka (32), Bologna's Jhon Lucumí (27), and Royal Antwerp's Senne Lammens (23), facing tough competition for all of them.

The Lads have also been linked with a Leicester City player, for whom they compete with Arsenal and West Ham. About this, an important update has surfaced.

Sky Sports delivers good news for Sunderland and Arsenal in transfer race

Recently, L'Equipe reported that Sunderland are one of the clubs interested in signing Leicester City playmaker Bilal El Khannouss (21).

Now, Sky Sports informs that Leicester need to sell the player to meet their PSR obligations, and to give their sporting direction margin to undertake other signings.

Therefore, this would be good news for Sunderland in case the Lads begin negotiating for the young midfielder, since the club that will compete in the Championship next season cannot become reluctant and will have to be flexible.

In any case, this could also be good news for Arsenal and West Ham, as both London teams have been linked with El Khannouss.

"Leicester are realistic in their understanding that they need to sell some players to meet their PSR obligations, and to give the new incoming head coach Marti Cifuentes some funds to try to strengthen the squad," explained Keith Downie and Rob Dorsett on the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (15 July).

The same outlet details that Sunderland have been admirers of the Moroccan footballer since last March, but the Lads have multiple options being considered to strengthen their squad.

