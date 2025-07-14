Sunderland Challenge Arsenal for Key Transfer Target as West Ham Circle

Sunderland continue with their ambitious plans in the current transfer window, and have now shown interest in a playmaker who is also a target for Arsenal and West Ham.

The Black Cats officially began their preseason with a 4-0 victory over South Shields at 1st Cloud Arena.

It was the first opportunity for fans to see Habib Diarra (21) play in the club's shirt, as the Senegalese midfielder started in the first half.

Either way, the Lads' board keep working in the transfer window, and would be interested in signing a Championship midfielder.

Sunderland challenge Arsenal for Bilal El Khannouss as West Ham circle

According to information from L'Equipe, Sunderland are one of the clubs interested in signing Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss (21).

"The English club, led by Florent Ghisolfi, approached Bilal El Khannouss in recent days," wrote Loic Tanzi in the aforementioned outlet.

The French journalist adds that they aren't the only interested club, as AS Monaco and West Ham would also be looking to sign the young midfielder.

A few weeks ago, Africa Foot (h/t CaughtOffside) reported that Arsenal were the club leading the race to sign the Leicester City player, but there hasn't been a recent update on this.

Any interested club will have certain 'advantages' in signing El Khannouss, as the Moroccan doesn't want to stay at Leicester City.

"Under contract until 2028 with Leicester City, the Moroccan international (22 caps) does not want to play in the Championship (English second division)," explained Tanzi for L'Equipe.

"Sunderland appear to have a head start, but other clubs have also made inquiries, including Monaco (in the event of the departure of an attacking player) and West Ham," he added.

During the 2024-25 season, El Khannouss made 36 appearances for Leicester across all competitions, registering three goals and five assists.

No price has been reported that the Foxes would set for their player, but the portal Transfermarkt values him at €28m.

