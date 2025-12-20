Newcastle vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
The Premier League weekend kicks off in style as Newcastle United welcome Chelsea to St James’ Park on Saturday lunchtime.
Both sides booked their place in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup midweek, with the clubs on course to meet in the showpiece event at Wembley, but they must refocus their attention to Premier League duties in their final outing before Christmas.
Newcastle have enjoyed this fixture on their own patch in recent seasons having won their last four battles with the Blues on Tyneside, but Eddie Howe’s side aren’t brimming with confidence following their disappointing defeat in the Tyne-Wear derby last weekend. An underwhelming 1–0 loss means they start the weekend in 12th.
Chelsea are currently clinging on to the final spot in the top four after their return to winning ways last weekend, Enzo Maresca’s men triumphing over Everton on home soil. That was their first win in four Premier League matches as early season talk of a title challenge dissipates and they will be handed a sizeable test by the Magpies in front of a vociferous St James’ Park crowd.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a blockbuster match.
What Time Does Newcastle vs. Chelsea Kick-Off?
- Location: Newcastle, England
- Stadium: St James’ Park
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 20
- Kick-Off Time: 12.30 p.m. GMT / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Andy Madley
- VAR: Peter Bankes
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Newcastle: 2 wins
- Chelsea: 3 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Newcastle 2–0 Chelsea (May 11, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Newcastle
Chelsea
Newcastle 2–1 Fulham - 17/12/25
Cardiff 1–3 Chelsea - 16/12/25
Sunderland 1–0 Newcastle - 14/12/25
Chelsea 2–0 Everton - 13/12/25
Bayer Leverkusen 2–2 Newcastle - 10/12/25
Atalanta 2–1 Chelsea - 09/12/25
Newcastle 2–1 Burnley - 06/12/25
Bournemouth 0–0 Chelsea - 06/12/25
Newcastle 2–2 Tottenham - 02/12/25
Leeds 3–1 Chelsea - 03/12/25
How to Watch Newcastle vs. Chelsea on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App
United States
USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
Newcastle Team News
Newcastle are battling a number of injury issues ahead of Chelsea’s visit, with the majority of their issues coming in defence.
Ex-Chelsea right back Tino Livramento suffered a fresh injury setback midweek and won’t be available until 2026, while Lewis Hall is a doubt against his old side with a hamstring complaint. Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Emil Krafth and Sven Botman are guaranteed to be absent in the backline, while Nick Pope is touch-and-go to return in between the sticks.
William Osula is also missing at the other end of the pitch, but Yoane Wissa’s recent return and absence from the DR Congo squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations is positive news for Howe. The summer signing scored his first goal for the club on Wednesday.
Newcastle Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Newcastle predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Ramsdale; Miley, Thiaw, Schär, Hall; Guimarães, Tonali, Ramsey; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon.
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea will be without Estêvão for the clash at Newcastle as he battles a muscle injury which ruled him out of the Cardiff City cup tie on Tuesday night. He joins Levi Colwill and Roméo Lavia on the sidelines, as well as the suspended Mykhailo Mudryk.
Liam Delap and Dário Essugo are also in the treatment room. Maresca has confirmed the former should be available for the clash against Aston Villa two days after Christmas. The Blues boss did actually name Essugo in his update but this has seen been confirmed to have been a mistake—Maresca meant to say Estêvão instead.
Maresca changed his entire XI for the clash with Cardiff and will revert to his usual lineup against Newcastle. Moisés Caicedo, whose three-game ban has now been served, appears likely to be the only survivor from Tuesday.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.
Newcastle vs. Chelsea Score Prediction
Newcastle’s stream of defensive injuries will certainly undermine them on Saturday and a clean sheet appears nigh on impossible to achieve. Luckily, the Magpies have the attacking threats capable of hurting Chelsea and an impressive home record in this fixture.
The Blues are well-rested after making wholesale alterations in the Carabao Cup and that extra energy should help them unlock an injury-hit rearguard. But Chelsea remain an inconsistent force and could struggle to see out victory in a difficult environment.