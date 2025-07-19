Sunderland Enter Race for Ex-Fulham Star Targeted by Chelsea

Sunderland have shown interest in signing Napoli midfielder and former Fulham player Frank Zambo Anguissa, who recently also received an offer from Chelsea.

The Black Cats' board contacted the 29-year-old Cameroonian's agents directly, according to Fabrizio Romano.

However, the mentioned journalist notes that the Serie A club hopes to soon reach an agreement with Zambo Anguissa for the signing of a new contract until 2028.

For now, the versatile midfielder's contract with Napoli runs until June 2027.

"Sunderland are working on Granit Xhaka deal but also made direct approach to Frank Zambo-Anguissa’s agent on Wednesday," wrote Romano on his Twitter (X) account.

Either way, Sunderland are not the only team interested in taking Zambo Anguissa away from Napoli, as he has also attracted interest from another Premier League club.

A few weeks ago, Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Napoli midfielder had a significant offer from Chelsea.

"Midfielder Anguissa has a significant offer from Chelsea, and a clause in his contract allows him to independently evaluate this option," they stated in the mentioned outlet.

Though since then (May 27), journalist Carlo Laudisa considered it a complicated possibility, due to the always firm stance of the Italian club's president.

"But will De Laurentiis be able to convince him to stay with the Azzurri? This issue will soon become a hot topic," they added.

In recent weeks, other midfielders have also been linked to Sunderland, including Bayer Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka (32), Leicester City's Bilal El Khannouss (21), or Fiorentina's Amir Richardson (23). We'll see if any updates emerge in the coming hours or days.

Frank Zambo Anguissa's numbers from last season

During the 2024-25 season, Anguissa was a starter for Napoli on 32 occasions in Serie A, totaling 35 appearances.

The 29-year-old midfielder was featured in SofaScore's Team of the Week three times. In those appearances, he registered six goals and four assists.

For now, according to estimates from the specialized portal Transfermarkt, Anguissa has a market value of €27 million.

