Sunderland and Leeds United Suffer Setback as Top Target Makes Weird Saudi Move

One of the main targets for Sunderland and Leeds United has finally decided to make a strange move to Saudi football, according to recent reports.

Not all is good news for the Black Cats. The team managed by Regis Le Bris recently announced the signing of Habib Diarra (21), from RC Strasbourg.

This represented a statement of intent from Sunderland, considering Diarra was wanted by multiple important clubs in Europe.

The Lads, in this way, made clear they're returning to the Premier League with every intention of staying. But not everything has gone according to plan this summer.

Sunderland, Leeds United suffer setback as Marcin Bulka makes weird Saudi move

Another of Sunderland's targets, for which they were competing with clubs like Leeds United, was OGC Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka (25).

However, the Polish keeper has decided to make a 'weird' move to Saudi football, signing for new club Neom SC.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bulka has signed for Neom until June 2029, having already completed his medical.

Saudi Pro League side NEOM sign Marcin Bulka as new goalkeeper on deal valid until June 2029.

Despite Sunderland in negotiations with OGC Nice, Bulka accepts Saudi Pro League as solution for his future. Medical also done. Fabrizio Romano

This transfer is strange, to say the least. In 2023, Neom SC didn't even exist; it was called Al-Suqoor Club. That year, it was announced that the club would cease to exist and become a company owned by NEOM, a futuristic Saudi project.

However, it's now been announced that the club is returning as Neom SC. The curious part? The team has exactly the same logo as NEOM, the city, just with "Neom SC" at the bottom. It can't even be called a badge or crest - it's literally a city's logo.

We'll see how Bulka fares in this new stage of his career, and how much Neom SC is talked about in the coming months. Currently, there's much talk about Al Hilal, who reached the Club World Cup quarter-finals, so perhaps the Saudi owners have a clear roadmap in mind.

Read More: