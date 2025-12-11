Sergio Ramos Potential Destinations—Ranked
Sergio Ramos, one of the greatest defenders of all time, retuned to a very high level with Monterrey in Liga MX, but as the year comes to an end, he’ll be looking to start a new chapter at another club come 2026.
The Real Madrid icon landed in Liga MX with Monterrey after a six month absence from the pitch at the start of 2025. He slowly rounded into form and in the last semester of the year, he was crucial for Rayados’s run to the Apertura 2025 semifinals.
Ramos confirmed the reports that revealed he was bound to leave Liga MX at the end of the year. Following Monterrey’s semifinals exit, he bid farewell to Mexico’s top-flight with an emotional video on social media, simply stating, “unforgettable moments.”
Liga MX glory wasn’t to be for the fierce defender, but retirement isn’t on the agenda yet. Despite turning 40 next March, the legendary center back still feels like he has plenty left to offer on the pitch.
Suitors will likely line up to fight for his signature given his status and form in recent months. But what club’s have the best chance of signing him come the new year?
6. Manchester United
Manchester United could fancy an veteran defender that helps strengthen a backline that’s conceded the second most goals of any team currently in the top-half of the Premier League standings. Enter, Ramos.
Spanish outlet Cadena SER wrote that Ruben Amorim is exploring the possibility of reinforcing his leaky defense with a proven leader that can fortify his preferred back-three system. Given Ramos’ pedigree, the report suggests United are interested in the four-time Champions League winner.
Although the prospect of Ramos reuniting with former teammate Casemiro at one of the biggest clubs in the world, the idea might be far-fetched. Recent reports indicate there’s no real interest in bringing Ramos to Old Trafford, dampening the mood on what would be, at the very least, a very intriguing new home for the Spaniard.
Likelihood Rating: 2/10
5. Como 1907
A swan song on the banks of Lake Como overlooking the Swiss Alps with one of the best up-and-coming teams in Serie A ... Ramos could do a lot worse.
Joining Como 1907 who are currently just three points back from the Champions League places in Serie A seems like an enticing prospect. More so when you consider that, according to Spanish outlet La Razón, Como already approached Ramos during the most recent summer transfer window.
Como manager Cesc Fàbregas played alongside Ramos as Spain conquered two Euros and a World Cup title from 2008–12. Attracting marquee talents with world-class status part of Como’s sporting model to make the club a “sports Disneyland” and Ramos fits that criteria to perfection.
Overall, this given Ramos’s familiarity to key figures at the club, this could be a perfect avenue for his return to Europe.
Likelihood Rating: 5/10
4. Real Madrid
It couldn’t be ... could it?
Many believed Ramos’s time playing amongst the European elite were over. Furthermore, after leaving Real Madrid in 2021, it was a given in everyone’s mind that that chapter of Ramos’ career was closed forever.
However, defensive injuries have become a matter of when, not if for Los Blancos over the past two seasons. Every single center back on Real Madrid’s current squad has already missed time due to injury this season and Xabi Alonso has been forced to deploy makeshift backlines with players featuring out of position to overcome the injury woes.
Ramos might not be at the level he once was, but he could be a valuable leader inside a dressing room that appears to desperately need one. He could also be a body that helps limit the load on some of the other defenders that have struggled for fitness this term.
At the very least, Ramos seems to like the idea of donning the white shirt again, considering he recently liked a post on social media that linked him with a potential return to the Bernabéu.
Likelihood Rating: 5.5/10
3. Al Ittihad
The exraordinarily wealthy Saudi Pro League has become a popular destination for older superstars and Al Ittihad could become Ramos’s new home, given the Saudi giants already tried to sign the legendary center back.
Al Ittihad were keen on signing Ramos back in 2023 when his stint with Paris Saint-Germain came to an end. He returned to boyhood club Sevilla instead, but less than three years later the doors could open for him to finally make a move to the Middle East.
Ramos would be joining former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema at Al Ittihad. The reigning Sauid Pro League champions have struggled this season, boasting plenty of talent from the midfield up but having a lackluster backline.
Ramos would be a big-name signing that also fills a position of need and Al Ittihad have more than enough financial power to make him a very appealing offer.
Likelihood Rating: 7/10
2. Inter Miami
Inter Miami has become synonymous with landing big-name players ever since Lionel Messi joined the club in 2023. With two designated player spots becoming available in 2026 with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retiring, Ramos could become a contender to reinforce the Herons’s defense.
Rodrigo De Paul will fill one of those designated player spots, but there’s still one remaining vacancy. Miami focused on attacking reinforcements for the final push towards their maiden MLS Cup title, but the new season could usher in new priorities.
Adding Ramos would set-up Miami for even more success in 2026. He’d become the undisputed leader of the Herons defense and MLS has emerged as a likely destination for the veteran center back.
Linking up with Lionel Messi for the second time in his career at one of the strongest sides in North America is a real possibility, per MARCA.
Likelihood Rating: 7.5/10
1. AC Milan
From the moment news broke of Ramos’ probable departure from Monterrey, AC Milan became the focal point as his most talked about potential destination.
Multiple reports indicate that Ramos has been offered to the Serie A giants for the sencond half of the 2025–26 season, per MARCA.
At time of writing, Massimiliano Allegri’s side currently sit atop the Serie A standings and will aim to conquer their 20th league title after a disappointing 2024–25 saw Milan fail to qualify for European competitions.
The Rossoneri have shown they aren’t scared of signing veteran talent. Ramos’ former teammate Luka Modrić joined the club over the summer despite being 40-years-old. Given that precedent, it wouldn’t be shocking if Ramos joins the club to solidify the backline in the climax of the term.
Playing in a back-three on a side that prioritizes defensive structure to succeed could be the perfect environment for Ramos to thrive and he’d be doing so at one of the most iconic clubs in soccer history.
Likelihood Rating: 8/10