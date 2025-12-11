Real Madrid ‘Reach Xabi Alonso Sack Verdict’ After Man City Defeat
Real Madrid are not expected to part ways with manager Xabi Alonso in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday’s defeat to Manchester City, reports have stressed.
After a miserable run of form brought to light significant concerns about Alonso’s tactics and man-management, it was widely reported that he was likely to be sacked if Madrid fell to defeat at home to Pep Guardiola’s side.
Despite taking the lead through Rodrygo, that defeat ultimately arrived for Madrid, who shipped two first-half strikes to Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland to fall to a second defeat in a row.
According to numerous reports, including from BBC Sport and Sky Sport Germany, Madrid are prepared to delay a final decision on Alonso’s future until after Sunday’s trip to Alavés.
While defeat to City was an obvious blow, the consensus is that the nature of Madrid’s performance was impressive enough to suggest there may be light at the end of the tunnel. Alonso’s side managed 52% possession and attempted more shots on goal than their opponents, only to succumb to a goalkeeping error and a penalty.
The Athletic’s Guillermo Rai notes nobody upstairs at the Bernabéu is “concerned” by the result of a game in which Madrid were missing several influential players through injury, including star forward Kylian Mbappé.
Alonso will, therefore, be given the chance to end the team’s losing streak with an away game against Alavés. Sunday’s hosts currently sit 11th in the La Liga standings and Madrid are heavy favorites to get back to winning ways, even if they are facing a suspension crisis.
Alonso Receives Huge Outpour of Player Support
Also working in Alonso’s favor from the City game was significant evidence suggesting rumors of a dressing room divide over his future may have been exaggerated.
Not only did the squad give their all on the pitch, but a number of key players came out in support of Alonso when speaking to the media after the final whistle.
Jude Bellingham, one of those accused of a fractured relationship with Alonso, issued such a passionate defense of the manager that it prompted an on-air apology for his use of explicit language.
Asked whether the squad were still behind Alonso, Bellingham told TNT Sports: “100%. I think the manager’s been great. I’ve personally got a great relationship with him, a lot of the lads do as well. After the first run of games we had some really great conversations internally.
“No one’s downing tools, no one’s complaining, moaning, thinking the season’s over.”
Another significant showing of support came from Rodrygo, whose frustrations over his role under Alonso earlier this season were perhaps the first sign of what was to come.
“Things are not going for us and I wanted to show everyone that we are together with our coach,” he told Movistar+. “We need this unity to move on and achieve our objectives.”
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois confirmed the team are “behind the boss,” before defender Raúl Asencio added: “All I can say is that the dressing room understands the message Xabi Alonso is conveying, that the dressing room is 100% behind Xabi Alonso, and that the daily atmosphere at Valdebebas is very, very good.”