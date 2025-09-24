Sunderland Boss Issues Major Update on Everton-Linked Player Amid Exit Links

Sunderland made an authentic revolution of the squad during the past summer transfer window, which could push some players who used to be key to leave the team.

While the market was open, players like Chris Rigg, Dennis Cirkin, and Dan Neil were linked to clubs of the stature of Manchester United, Tottenham, or Everton.

In the end, none of them left, but in the last weeks, the continuity of the last player mentioned has been put into doubt. Regis Le Bris has given an update.

Sunderland boss issues major update on Dan Neil amid exit links

Neil, 23, played his first minutes in the Premier League in the last match against Aston Villa, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Prior to the match, Le Bris had already confirmed that opportunities for Neil were inevitable, despite the limited playing time he had had in the season until that moment.

“I think he trains really well,” Le Bris said, via Sunderland Echo. The French coach added:

He's still really involved and committed in the process. Until you play, you don't know. For me, I'm always positive because I've worked with young players all my life. They can surprise us. If the foundations are good and they're talented and work hard, they just need opportunities.

The competition is running. In this position, he has the best just in front of him, which is positive for him and the squad, he just has to wait a bit. We need the full squad. Regis Le Bris

Le Bris also mentioned the Africa Cup of Nations, a period in which Sunderland could lose up to seven players, as a key moment for several non-regular players to receive more opportunities.

In the summer, Neil was linked to Everton, while more recently, he was linked with a possible transfer to the Championship in January.

