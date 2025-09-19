Everton Set to Miss Out on Sunderland Player Amid January Exit Links

Sunderland still has work to do regarding the contract extension of several of its players, following the sensational transfer window they closed this summer.

Several European teams were linked to some of the key pieces that helped the Black Cats achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Jobe Bellingham was one of the few who left for Borussia Dortmund for €30 million, but others like Dennis Cirkin, Chris Rigg, and Dan Neil remained at the Stadium of Light.

This last mentioned player could leave the club in January, according to an expert.

Everton set to miss out on Sunderland's Dan Neil amid January exit links

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Everton were interested in signing Neil, 23, but ultimately the former Cats captain stayed at the club to try to earn his place in the top tier of English football.

It seems that the Toffees, however, will miss out on the midfielder, as Neil has now been linked with a move to the Championship in January.

Football commentator Ian Darke spoke with the portal Mackem News and indicated that it is possible that Sunderland will sell Neil in January.

"It’s possible that they sell him. Any player who’s not in the team, he’ll be feeling a little disappointed himself, and I’m sure the manager said, look, your time will come," said Darke, referring to the 23-year-old player's limited playing time.

I think it’s very frustrating for him, and particularly teams up towards the top end of the Championship will be saying, well, there’s a very good midfield player going, who’s not getting a game there at Sunderland. Ian Darke

During the first four matchdays of the 2025-26 Premier League, Neil has not accumulated a single minute with the team led by Regis Le Bris.

It would not be surprising to see him leave during the winter transfer window, or even extend his contract to leave on loan.

