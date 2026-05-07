Man Utd XI vs. Sunderland: Suspended Defender Returns—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Michael Carrick has done all he can. It’s now up to Manchester United to decide which managerial path they want to embark on after returning to the Champions League.

Last week’s 3–2 victory over Liverpool not only completed a first Premier League double over their arch-rivals in a decade, but it sealed United’s return to the big time. They’ll be back among Europe’s aristocracy next season, and Carrick won’t want their positive momentum to cease during the remaining weeks of 2025–26.

A trip to the Stadium of Light is up next this Saturday, with United poised to enter the contest with an impressively clean bill of health. In fact, the visitors could be full strength for the weekend’s clash.

Lisandro Martínez Back From Suspension

Martínez was sent off against Leeds United for a hair pull last month. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Ayden Heaven has done a sterling job in the absence of Lisandro Martínez, the Argentine is expected to return to Carrick’s starting XI after serving a three-game suspension. Martínez was suspended for the subtlest of hair pulls on Dominic Calvert-Lewin last month.

There are very few concerns on the injury front, although Benjamin Šeško lasted just 45 minutes in last week’s win over Liverpool. Postmatch, Carrick said the Slovenian was dealing with a shin issue.

“He’s been carrying a shin problem for some time, he got pushed and caught the bit that’s been causing him some problems," the Man Utd boss said. However, there was no suggestion that the in-form striker would spend any time on the sidelines.

One certain absentee is Matthijs de Ligt, who’s been out since November with a back injury. He surely won’t play again this season, and may even struggle to make the World Cup.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Šeško

: Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Šeško 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland

Man Utd should be at full strength this weekend. | FotMob

GK: Senne Lammens—The seemingly unflappable Belgian produced his first notable gaffe in United colors last weekend. He’ll be hoping for a return to normality on Wearside.

RB: Diogo Dalot—Suddenly a steady Eddie-like figure in Carrick’s defense, Dalot is a useful attacking outlet for the Red Devils, and he hasn’t let them down defensively as of late.

CB: Harry Maguire—A constant in the backline, either side of his red card suspension, Maguire is pushing for a starting role in Thomas Tuchel’s England side this summer.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—It may be harsh on Heaven, but Martínez had been brilliant for Carrick before his harsh removal against Leeds and subsequent ban.

LB: Luke Shaw—Shaw has defied the odds to start every single Premier League game for the Red Devils this season. He’ll remain in the team this week, having shaken off a knock to feature against Liverpool.

CM: Casemiro—The goal-hungry Brazilian wants Carrick to stay on beyond his summer departure, and he’ll fancy a productive end to what’s been an excellent final season in Manchester.

CM: Kobbie Mainoo—Last week’s match-winner is the present and future of Man Utd’s engine room, and it’ll be interesting to see who the club target to replace Mainoo’s veteran midfield partner this summer.

RW: Bryan Mbeumo—Mbeumo has struggled for goal involvements as of late, but Amad’s second-half cameo last week means his place down the right isn’t under threat. The Cameroonian has looked more threatening in a center-forward position.

AM: Bruno Fernandes—Man Utd‘s creative talisman has three games to break the long-standing single-season Premier League assist record. He needs just two to top Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

LW: Matheus Cunha—Cunha returned from injury and got the ball rolling in the win over Liverpool, and he’ll be expected to retain his starting position in the left half-space on Saturday afternoon.

ST: Benjamin Šeško—Man Utd’s Slovenian hitman has blossomed wonderfully in year one, scoring frequently down the stretch. Assuming his shin injury is nothing major, Carrick will have his demonic channel-runner tormenting Sunderland’s defense.

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