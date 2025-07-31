Sunderland complete Granit Xhaka signing, and already land new first-team player

Following the arrival of Granit Xhaka, Sunderland are about to make official the signing of 22-year-old goalkeeper Robin Roefs from Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen, according to David Ornstein.

The aforementioned journalist reported that the Black Cats have reached an agreement with the Dutch club for the signing of the Heeswijk-born goalkeeper, for a fee of £9m.

James Copley posted a photo through his Twitter (X) account, where Roefs can be seen wearing the Sunderland kit in what appears to be the official photoshoot prior to the club announcing his signing.

Therefore, the young goalkeeper's signing is imminent. According to Ornstein, Roefs arrives to be Regis Le Bris' number 1 goalkeeper, displacing Anthony Patterson (25).

Ornstein began his report by stating that Sunderland "have reached an agreement to sign goalkeeper Robin Roefs from NEC."

"The deal will be worth north of €10.5m (£9m; $12.1m) plus €3m add-ons and will also include a sell-on clause," he added, about the fee paid by the Lads board.

According to the same reporter, the Dutch goalkeeper underwent his medical tests on Wednesday (July 30), prior to signing his five-year contract.

"He is expected to be Sunderland's new starting goalkeeper," Ornstein noted in an article published by The Athletic.

Roefs played 32 matches last season in the Eredivisie, starting in all of them, conceding 42 goals, making 113 saves, and appearing three times in SofaScore's Team of the Week.

Sunderland's new goalkeeper also played five matches in the U21 European Championship with the Netherlands, starting in all games. He conceded six goals and made 14 saves.

Recently, Fabrizio Romano reported that the Black Cats had inquired about conditions to sign Shakhtar Donetsk goalie Dmytro Riznyk (26), but it appears Regis Le Bris ultimately chose Roefs.

