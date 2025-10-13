Sunderland Could Lose £13M Target After He Shines on National Duty

After the recent reported strong interest in bringing the Colombian centre back to the Black Cats to solidify the defence during the second half of the Premier League season. Unfortunately, Bologna’s asking price can get much higher than expected.

Colombia defeated Mexico 4-0 during the international break. Jhon Lucumí started the game as he usually does, but this time his performance surpassed even Bayern Munich's star, Luis Díaz. Some Sunderland fans may think this is good news, but in terms of signing the Colombian 27-year-old in January, they are surely not.

Lucumí had the third-best performance rating among all Colombian players on the pitch, according to the SofaScore algorithm, with a 7.6 match grade. Jhon was not only key in defending Mexican attacks, he also had a big role in the offensive side of the game.

For starters, he was the one who put the first goal into the Mexican net, being this one also his first ever for the Colombian National Team, as James Rodriguez assisted him with his precise touch in a free kick in the 16th minute of the game.

LUCUMI HAS SCORED HIS FIRST EVER GOAL FOR COLOMBIA! Amazing cross from James to assist Lucumi who gives us the 0-1 lead vs Mexico!pic.twitter.com/HgEVB5jvIQ — Colombian Fútbol Report 🇨🇴 (@ThreadsFutbol) October 12, 2025

Lucumí's spectacular performance did not end there; In the second half, he also participated in the second goal of the game, intercepting the ball from Santiago Giménez and passing it to James, who got his second assist of the game by setting up Luis Díaz to score against Luis Angel Malagón.

£13 million might now be a low bid to secure Jhon Lucumí’s signing

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

After playing the whole match, not only contribute directly to the two previously mentioned goals, Lucumí excelled at defence. Not only did he clear the ball, but he also blocked shots, had an accuracy of 80% in his passes, and won all his ground duels.

Sunderland is ready to make the move in January before the World Cup is played, but now with this type of performance in his national team, Bologna’s Sporting Director might want to focus on other approaches than the £13 million bid by Sunderland reported in recent days.

Bologna is now able to either significantly elevate their asking transfer fee for the winter market window or just confidently wait for the summer after the World Cup, where Colombia is set to have a prominent role in the tournament, having him as a key figure.

Sunderland will now have to accelerate negotiations for the 27-year-old to try to close the deal at the expected fee, or just a little over it, but also some backup options will not hurt the Black Cats in case Lucumí’s arrival does not go through.

