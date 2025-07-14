Sunderland Join West Ham and Brentford in Race for £8.5M Transfer Target

Sunderland want to continue strengthening their midfield, and for this, they have set their sights on a West Ham and Brentford transfer target.

The Black Cats' preseason has already begun, and it started in the best way with a 4-0 victory over South Shields at 1st Cloud Arena.

In this match, Habib Diarra (21), one of Sunderland's newly signed midfielders, made his debut with the Lads, playing the first 45 minutes.

In addition to the Senegalese player, the club also signed Noah Sadiki (20), but the squad managed by Regis Le Bris wants to keep reinforcing their midfield.

Sunderland join West Ham and Brentford in race for Amir Richardson

According to information from La Repubblica (h/t Fiorentina News), Sunderland are interested in signing Amir Richardson, a 23-year-old midfielder who plays for Serie A side Fiorentina.

The aforementioned outlet claims that besides the Black Cats, Brentford are another Premier League club that want to sign the Moroccan player.

"According to La Repubblica, the clubs interested in the midfielder are Sunderland and Brentford," wrote the mentioned portal.

The same outlet explains that Brentford even already made approaches to the Italian team's management when they negotiated for Michael Kayode (21) in January.

Either way, Sunderland and Brentford aren't the only English clubs interested, as West Ham United are also in the mix.

From Hammer News, they explain that amid Edson Alvarez's uncertain future and Guido Rodriguez's difficulties adapting to English football, West Ham have also been linked to Richardson.

However, they add that just one day after linking the Hammers with the Moroccan player, Richardson's agent Diego Tavano "indicated that La Viola are not ready to give up on Richardson just yet."

Corriere dello Sport (h/t Hammers News) recently reported that if sold, Fiorentina could let the young midfielder go for £8.5 million.

