Real Madrid Star Responds to Ex-Sunderland Man Jobe Bellingham Following First Dortmund Goal

Despite being promoted to the Premier League, Sunderland have lost one of their key pieces for the 2025-26 season, Jobe Bellingham.

The 19-year-old midfielder decided to leave the Stadium of Light and signed for Borussia Dortmund for €33m.

Since then, the Sunderland pupil hasn't stopped making headlines, and he's already left his mark on the German club in just his first two matches.

In fact, in his second match in the Club World Cup, he scored his first goal and was MVP, catching the attention of his brother, Jude.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham reacts to ex-Sunderland man Jobe following first Dortmund goal

In the mixed zone, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was asked what he thought about his brother's first goal for Dortmund.

The English midfielder didn't hesitate to admit he's been thinking about it, joking that he'll have to score to keep up, as some believe the former Sunderland player is better than him.

My brother's goal yesterday on my mind? A little bit, I've gotta be honest.

Everyone's been caning me saying he's better than me. I had to do something today. We're 1-1 now, we'll see for the rest of the tournament. Jude Bellingham

Jobe's goal came during Borussia Dortmund's match against Mamelodi Sundowns. The Englishman played 84 minutes, took one shot on target, and succeeded in his only attempted dribble.

Additionally, the ex-Sunderland man completed 18 of 21 attempted passes (86% accuracy) and won three of five duels he was involved in.

While statistical engines like SofaScore gave him a 7.4 rating, Bellingham was officially named the match's MVP.

The Sunderland pupil's career at the German club has only just begun, but he's already making waves, not just for his strong performances so far, but also for his playing style, directly compared to his brother Jude's.

