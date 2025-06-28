Sunderland Joins Manchester United in Race to Sign Former PSG Player

Sunderland are putting together a very serious project to compete in the Premier League, and are reportedly in negotiations to sign a former PSG goalkeeper.

The Black Cats are not wasting any time in the summer transfer window, and plan to strengthen their squad with players of enough quality to be competitive in their return to England's first division.

Recently, Sunderland have been linked with players like Liverpool's Joe Gomez (28) or Strasbourg's Habib Diarra (21), with reports indicating they've already reached an agreement to sign the latter.

However, defense and midfield aren't the only areas the Lads hope to strengthen. A recent report suggests they are now in negotiations to sign a goalkeeper who's also being tracked by Manchester United.

Sunderland begin negotiations to sign OGC Nice's Marcin Bulka

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sunderland have entered the race to sign 25-year-old Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, who plays for OGC Nice.

🚨🔴⚪️ EXCL: Sunderland open talks to sign Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka as part of their ambitious project.



Bulka has been approached by deveral clubs this summer but #SAFC are now in active talks with OGC Nice. pic.twitter.com/Th0vMKfP1C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 25, 2025

Previously, Foot Mercato (h/t GFFN) noted that Bulka was also of interest to Galatasaray and AS Monaco, while Sports Zone reported that the former PSG goalkeeper also interests Manchester United.

Well, now it seems the Lads are also in the mix, and will push to secure the signing of the in-demand goalkeeper.

Sunderland open talks to sign Polish goalkeeper Marcin Bulka as part of their ambitious project. Fabrizio Romano

Romano confirmed (without naming names) that other clubs are interested in Bulka, but stated that right now Nice and Sunderland are in active negotiations to reach an agreement.

Bulka has been approached by several clubs this summer but SAFC are now in active talks with OGC Nice. Fabrizio Romano

This signing would come in addition to that of Habib Diarra, the 21-year-old midfielder from RC Strasbourg who's also being followed by several clubs, but for whom the Black Cats already have advanced negotiations, according to Romano himself.

Regis Le Bris knows the French player market well, and it seems Sunderland's board has listened to him and are paying special attention to Ligue 1 talents.

Once again, it's clear that Sunderland are taking their return to the Premier League very seriously, and they definitely want to stay, not just settle for the achievement that promotion after so many years represents

Read More: