How to Watch Wolves vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

The Red Devils wrap up the weekend’s action by travelling to Molineux on Monday night.

James Cormack

Jørgen Strand Larsen (left) will be up against his former teammate Matheus Cunha.
Jørgen Strand Larsen (left) will be up against his former teammate Matheus Cunha. / Malcolm Couzens/Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images

Gameweek 15 in the 2025–26 Premier League season draws to a close at Molineux on Monday night, where Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United simply have to get the job done.

Anything but three points for the Red Devils will represent yet another nadir in the manager’s indifferent tenure, with Wolverhampton Wanderers currently well on pace to emerge as the worst team in Premier League history.

A change of manager hasn’t sparked all that much, with Monday’s hosts still sitting on two points through 14 outings. They’re as good as down already.

United head into this fixture off the back of another disappointing home result, with West Ham United the latest to steal points from Amorim’s side at the Theatre of Dreams. The Portuguese coach remains on a perpetual hot seat despite support from above, but even his most ardent backers will surely lose faith if they’re beaten in the West Midlands.

Here’s how you can watch Man Utd’s trip to Molineux around the world.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. West Ham Kick Off?

  • Location: Wolverhampton, England
  • Stadium: Molineux
  • Date: Monday, Dec. 8
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Michael Salisbury
  • VAR: Nick Hopton

How to Watch Wolves vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Much of the intrigue surrounding Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football coverage focuses upon Jamie Carragher’s reaction to the comments made by Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah over the weekend, but there is a game of football to enjoy, too.

Man Utd’s trip to Molineux will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. You can also tune in via Sky GO and NOW TV.

NBC Sports and USA Network are the only two broadcasters in the United States, while those tuning in from Canada have the choice of DAZN and fuboTV.

FOX One holds the rights in Mexico.

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada

Mexico

FOX One

What’s Next for Wolves and Man Utd?

There’s no sight of any light in the West Midlands for Rob Edwards, with his team next making the trip to north London, where they face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday night.

Wolves then face a poor travelling team in Brentford before Christmas.

Man Utd, meanwhile, have a couple of awkward fixtures before the festivities begin. Bournemouth, who have an impressive recent record at Old Trafford, visit the Theatre of Dreams next Monday. The Red Devils will then face the in-form Aston Villa away from home the following Sunday.

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

