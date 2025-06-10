Spanish Press Drops Major Jobe Bellingham to Real Madrid Claim After Dortmund Transfer
It’s finally official. After achieving promotion to the Premier League from the Championship, Jobe Bellingham left Sunderland to sign for Borussia Dortmund.
This Tuesday, the German club announced the signing of the 19-year-old midfielder, who is committed to BVB until the summer of 2030.
Jobe’s transfer to the German club became a historic record for Sunderland, costing Dortmund €33 million plus €5 million in add-ons. This way, it surpassed the sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton in 2017 for €28.5 million.
Either way, as soon as Bellingham’s signing was announced, there is already speculation about the next step in the talented midfielder’s career.
Jobe Bellingham dreams of signing for Real Madrid, says Marca
According to information from the Spanish newspaper Marca, despite having signed for Borussia Dortmund, Jobe’s real goal is to end up at Real Madrid.
This way, the younger Bellingham would intend to follow in the footsteps of his brother Jude, who moved from BVB to Madrid in the summer of 2023.
In the process, the knowledge and experience of Dortmund that Jude contributed was key… but Jobe dreams of joining his older brother at Real Madrid.- Juan Castro, Marca
The journalist Juan Castro explained for the aforementioned outlet that, despite the promotion to the Premier League, Jobe wants a bigger challenge and considers going to Dortmund a step forward in his career.
Sunderland will fight to survive in the Premier League, and Bellingham sees himself as destined for something greater.- Juan Castro, Marca
This, of course, is according to Marca’s reporting. However, it is not yet possible to know what role the Black Cats will assume in the 2025-26 Premier League season.
Naturally, as a newly promoted team, they will carry that ‘underdogs’ label, but everything will depend on how the board approaches the summer transfer window and whether they assemble a competitive squad, perhaps not to reach European spots in their first year, but why not aim for a mid-table position?