Real Madrid is a club like no other.

European and La Liga champions more than any other team, the world’s most famous soccer institution has helped define the beautiful game from its earliest days to the modern era.

While there have been few periods when Los Blancos haven’t lifted a trophy, some teams have clearly stood above the rest.

These are the five greatest Real Madrid sides of all time—teams that smashed records, defined eras with their style and success and secured their place as some of the finest squads ever to grace a soccer pitch.

5. The Double (1988–89)

Madrid's 1988-89 kit was great too, if that counts for anything. | IMAGO/HJS

The last time Real Madrid won both La Liga and the Copa del Rey in the same season was 1988–89, under the guidance of Dutch coach Leo Beenhakker.



A too-often-forgotten era of Madrid greatness, that season saw Los Blancos led by one of the club’s most lethal strike duos: Hugo Sánchez and Emiliano Butragueño, who combined for 57 goals across all competitions (Sánchez 36, Butragueño 21). Meanwhile, cult hero Míchel and Bernd Schuster orchestrated play in midfield, while sweeper Manolo Sanchís kept things watertight at the back.



Beenhakker’s side lost just once en route to the La Liga title and also claimed the Supercopa de España alongside the Copa del Rey, completing a memorable domestic treble.

4. Galácticos (2001–02)

Zinedine Zidane's volley in the 2002 UEFA Champions League Final is one of the most iconic goals of the century. | IMAGO/PanoramiC

Madrid’s Galácticos of the early 2000s were a footballing spectacle, winning two Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns in alternating seasons, along with a handful of other minor honors.



The sheer star power of that era remains staggering: Luis Figo, Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo, Raúl, Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas, Claude Makélélé and David Beckham (though some argue he arrived just after the height of the era) defined the team, as did their style. Vicente del Bosque’s side dazzled fans, blending individual brilliance with technical mastery and attacking flair rather than relying on rigid tactics.



The defining moment came in 2001–02, when Zidane met Roberto Carlos’ lofted cross with a sublime volley from outside the box to clinch Madrid’s ninth European Cup against Bayer Leverkusen—a goal still celebrated as one of soccer’s greatest and a perfect showcase of what made the Galácticos so extraordinary.

3. Centurions (2011–12)

Benzema, Higuain and Ronaldo were some trio. | IMAGO/Newscom World

In 2011–12, Real Madrid became the first team to reach 100 points in La Liga, cruising to the title while losing just two of their 38 games.



Led by a blistering front line of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuaín, with Mesut Özil and Kaká orchestrating behind them and Ángel Di María dazzling out wide, Los Blancos tore through their opposition to score 121 league goals—a record that still stands today.



Ironically managed by José Mourinho, a coach known for his defensive pragmatism, Madrid won no other trophies that season, most heartbreakingly falling to Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals. Yet their dazzling La Liga performances remain unmatched, making them perhaps the greatest Madrid team never to lift Europe’s ultimate prize.

2. Zidane’s Finest Hour (2016–17)

Real were unstoppable in 2016-17. | Getty/Giuseppe Maffia

Much like the Real Madrid team of the 1950s, Zinedine Zidane’s side in the mid-2010s dominated Europe, winning three consecutive Champions League titles between 2015 and 2018.



Only in the middle season did they also claim La Liga—a feat only previously achieved twice by Madrid in 1956–57 and 1957–58—and did so in record-breaking style. They scored 116 league goals, including a record 58 away strikes, and notched 16 consecutive wins, tearing through every opponent in their path.



Their Champions League campaign was equally relentless, with victories over Napoli, Bayern Munich, and Atlético Madrid, culminating in a 4-1 demolition of Juventus in the final. With Cristiano Ronaldo netting 42 goals across all competitions and linking seamlessly with a star-studded squad like never before, Zidane’s Madrid were simply unstoppable.

1. The Golden Era (1956–57)

Di Stefano, Puskas and Gento are Madrid icons. | IMAGO/Schirner Sportfoto

No club has ever matched what Real Madrid achieved in the 1950s, when they won five consecutive European Cups.



With a squad packed with global superstars—Alfredo Di Stéfano, Ferenc Puskás, Paco Gento and Raymond Kopa—the so-called first Galácticos were irresistible, overwhelming opponents across the continent with swagger and skill.



While all five triumphs were historic, 1956–57 stood out. Even before Puskás arrived in 1958, Madrid claimed La Liga and the final-ever Latin Cup, defeating AC Milan and Benfica in the latter. By beating Fiorentina in the European Cup final, they also became the first club to successfully defend the trophy.

The Greatest Real Madrid Team Ever

Ronaldo is Madrid's greatest-ever player. | Getty/AFP

Picking a best XI of Real Madrid players is no easy task, given the sheer quality the club has produced over the years.

Some, however, are obvious choices. Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, is the club’s all-time top scorer and its greatest player, while Zinedine Zidane may be the best central midfielder to ever grace the game.

Iker Casillas is without question the club’s greatest goalkeeper, but elsewhere the choices were tough—with the likes of Casemiro, Raúl, Toni Kroos, Marcelo, Fernando Redondo, Ferenc Puskás and Paco Gento unlucky to be left out.

Still, the lineup is a true who’s who of soccer greatness.

Real Madrid's best-ever team. | FotMob

