Sunderland's busy summer continues, and although the press remains focused on the transfer window, the Premier League is just around the corner.

With this in mind, Regis Le Bris and his staff already know which players they can count on for the start of this new season.

In fact, the Sunderland boss recently confirmed there will be departures of some players before the transfer window closes.

Then there's the matter of injured players. A recent report has shed light on this, and the Black Cats could receive an important boost.

Sunderland set for boost ahead of Premier League opener against West Ham

Sunderland are hoping that a pair of key players will return and be available to face West Ham in the Premier League opener on August 16.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Chris Rigg (18) and Wilson Isidor (24) are expected by Regis Le Bris to be part of the squad for the start of the season.

"This weekend's games will be important for Sunderland, who are hopeful that Wilson Isidor and Chris Rigg will both be available to face West Ham United opening day," explained the aforementioned outlet in a recent article.

In Isidor's case, the Frenchman has been dealing with a "minor thigh issue," but according to the Sunderland Echo he could get minutes next Saturday in the friendly against Augsburg.

As for Rigg, the same outlet reports that although his injury wasn't serious, "a minor knock has prevented him getting any minutes so far."

They explain that the club has "hope" the young midfielder could feature in one of next weekend's games.

On the other hand, the Sunderland Echo also confirmed that Leo Hjelde (21), Aji Alese (24), Luke O'Nien (30) and Dennis Cirkin (23) will miss the first three official matches of the season, and that it would be a surprise if Romaine Mundle (22) returns before early September following his hamstring surgery.

