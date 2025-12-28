Every Premier League Club’s Valuation—Ranked
The Premier League has never been richer.
Clubs at every rung on the division’s ladder boast a financial heft which few, if any, rival teams from the across the rest of the continent can match. Sunderland finished fourth in last season’s Championship before winning promotion via the playoffs yet still spent more on transfers over the summer than the champions of Spain and Germany combined.
Former Juventus stalwart Giorgio Chiellini captured the opinion of many when he lamented: “The real Super League is the Premier League now.”
Putting all the envious glances and bitter jabs to one side, The Athletic have sought to find an actual figure for this hulking financial superiority. Using estimates from a range of other outlets on top of their own valuations based upon everything from the most recently available financial reports to historical “prestige,” how much every Premier League club is roughly worth has been revealed.
20–11: Sunderland, Bournemouth Punching Above Their Weight
A disastrous winter run may have seen Bournemouth slip down the Premier League table, but the fact that Andoni Iraola’s Cherries are still considerably clear of the relegation zone is a testament to his coaching abilities and the club’s remarkable recruitment strategy. Only Burnley boast a lower valuation than the ambitious south coast outfit—and Scott Parker’s side are very much living up to their lowly billing.
Wolverhampton Wanderers have successfully locked the door to the division’s basement. The club’s financial picture may warrant a points tally slightly higher than their pitiful offering, but based on their valuation, Wolves were always destined for a relegation scrap. “We don’t gamble, we never gamble and we know our limitations,” Jeff Shi bragged seven days before stepping down as the club’s executive chairman. You can bet on their valuation taking a hit when they find themselves in the Championship next summer.
Sunderland have emphatically gambled. And it’s worked. A staggering summer spend has given way to a stunning start to their Premier League return, sending Régis Le Bris’s side far higher than their lowly valuation of 17th would suggest. Fellow promoted outfit Leeds United boast a similar economic heft to Everton, but are very much battling against the Premier League plughole.
Rank
Club
Range of Valuation
11.
Fulham
£560–620 million / $757–838 million
=12
Everton
£500–550 million / $676–743 million
=12
Leeds
£500–550 million / $676–743 million
14.
Crystal Palace
£440–480 million / $595–649 million
=15
Brentford
£340–380 million / $460–514 million
=15
Nottingham Forest
£340–380 million / $460–514 million
17.
Sunderland
£320–350 million / $433–473 million
18.
Wolves
£280–310 million / $378–419 million
19.
Bournemouth
£270–300 million / $365–405 million
20.
Burnley
£200–220 million / $270–297 million
10–7: West Ham Falling Short
West Ham United may be the club closest to the Premier League’s traditional ‘Big Six’ in terms of valuation, but not many find themselves further away when it comes to on-field performance. Nuno Espírito Santo has a gritty relegation dogfight on his hands heading into the second half of the 2025–26 campaign, battling directly against clubs worth as little as one-third of his employers.
Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion, by sharp contrast, are making the most of their resources. The Seagulls owe their continued climb up the footballing pyramid to an unrivalled statistical analysis department—sporting director Jason Ayto was not being blinded by bias when he recently declared: “The club’s recruitment is a reference point for the rest of the footballing world.” Villa’s gatecrashing of the Premier League title race with a mid-table valuation is mostly the result of Unai Emery’s “tactical genius,” to use Ollie Watkins’s words.
As recently as 2021, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought Newcastle United for £305 million. PIF have more than doubled their money in a little more than four years, although are still in search of greater heights. Chief executive David Hopkinson declared that in four more years he sees Newcastle “being in the debate about being the top club in the world.” It will take a lot more than doubling their valuation to challenge the division’s elite.
Rank
Club
Range of Valuation
7.
West Ham
£710–780 million / $960–1,054 million
8.
Newcastle
£700–770 million / $946–1,041 million
9.
Aston Villa
£660–730 million / $892–987 million
10.
Brighton
£610–670 million / $824–906 million
6. Chelsea
Valuation: £2.5–2.7 billion / $3.4–3.7 billion
Three-and-a-half years on from BlueCo’s purchase of Chelsea, Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital would be fortunate to make a profit on their £2.5 billion investment. Considering the club’s owners have sunk nearly £800 million of their own money into the west London outfit, any chance of cashing in will have to wait.
Proudly operating under a “market disruptor” model, the strategy of hoovering up the globe’s youngest talent without any thought for experienced additions has proven to be predictably hit and miss. Enzo Maresca has shown hints at growing weary of this conveyor belt of inconsistent 21-year-olds and unless the numbers begin spiking upwards, the stubborn ownership may soon share those concerns.
5. Tottenham
Valuation: £2.9–3.2 billion / $3.9–4.3 billion
“Yes, we are a Champions League club, but are we a Champions League club?” Thomas Frank asked himself recently during an interview/existential crisis with Sky Sports News.
“We only qualified because we won the Europa League. We didn’t qualify because we were one of the four or five best clubs in the Premier League last season. We finished 17th.”
However, when it comes to their financial heft, Spurs are firmly among the division’s top five. Boasting a lucrative stadium setup and financially astute appreciations of transfers and wages, Daniel Levy took great pride in Tottenham’s rude economic health. Yet, as Frank is quickly discovering, that doesn’t always translate to on-field performances.
4. Arsenal
Valuation: £3.2–3.5 billion / $4.3–4.7 billion
Arsenal have been unmistakably on the rise in recent years. Three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League may have created a bridesmaid complex among the fanbase (and perhaps the squad) but this form has undoubtedly transformed the club’s financial image.
Deep runs in the Champions League over this period have seen the club’s revenue steadily climb each season as the extortionate Emirates Stadium ticket prices begin to vaguely reflect the team’s actual form.
“You keep digging, digging, digging and you have to be digging because one day the gold is going to be there,” Mikel Arteta warned ahead of the 2025–26 campaign. Even without Premier League glory, the financial picture already looks pretty golden.
3. Liverpool
Valuation: £3.9–4.3 billion / $5.3–5.8 billion
Stacking up the largest outlay by a club ever recorded in a single transfer window is not for any penny-pinchers. Liverpool’s £400 million splash last summer represents barely 10% of their overall valuation, which is further proof of the staggering transformation overseen by Fenway Sports Group.
The organisation fronted by John W. Henry have occasionally come under scrutiny from fans annoyed in the past by a lack of extravagant spending. Yet, the data-driven owners—who adopted a similar model with baseball’s Boston Red Sox—can scarcely have imagined quite how lucrative their tenure at Liverpool would prove to be.
FSG spent just £230.4 million to take over the club in October 2010.
2. Manchester City
Valuation: £4–4.4 billion / $5.4–6 billion
If Liverpool’s rise in valuation over the past decade and a half has been staggering, Manchester City have enjoyed an even steeper burst. The Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG) splashed roughly £200 million in 2008 on an entity now worth 80 times more.
While the transformation of a team spearheaded by Pep Guardiola is unquestionable, the ethics behind this investment will forever be mired in controversy.
1. Manchester United
Valuation: £4.2–4.6 billion / $5.7–6.2 billion
Manchester United are the ultimate example of football’s warped finances. The most valuable club in the Premier League—if not the world—should supposedly have gone bankrupt already had it not been for Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s drastic job slashes. At least that is the story being told by a certain Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
When questioned about the remarkably scathing job cuts carried out during his reign as minority co-owner back in March, the British billionaire declared: “The simple answer is the club runs out of money at Christmas if we don’t do those things.”
United sacked hundreds of non-playing staff members—while continuing to pay thousands in player wages—and duly patted themselves on the back for these “difficult decisions” when announcing their “robust financial results.”