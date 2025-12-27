Chelsea vs. Aston Villa: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Chelsea are aiming to dent Aston Villa’s Premier League title aspirations when the two sides lock horns at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Only one place separates Chelsea in fourth and Villa in third, but the West Midlands side are seven points better off than their upcoming hosts. Unai Emery has helped mastermind another incredible run of form as a 10th straight victory was secured by beating Manchester United 2–1 last weekend, meaning the Villans are just three points behind league leaders Arsenal.
Chelsea are no longer realistically in the title fight after an underwhelming run of form in the Premier League that has seen them manage just one victory in five games. A dreadful first-half display in the 2–2 draw with Newcastle United last weekend was followed by an excellent second-half performance, underscoring inconsistency within matches, not to mention from week to week.
The Blues know they can’t afford to drop their standards at any stage of their meeting with Villa, who have avoided defeat on three of their last four visits to Stamford Bridge. If both sides play to their full potential, supporters should be treated to a cracking spectacle.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game in west London.
What Time Does Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Stamford Bridge
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 27
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Paul Howard
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Chelsea: 2 wins
- Aston Villa: 1 win
- Draws: 2
Current Form (All Competitions)
Chelsea
Aston Villa
Newcastle 2–2 Chelsea - 20/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Man Utd - 21/12/25
Cardiff 1–3 Chelsea - 16/12/25
West Ham 2–3 Aston Villa - 14/12/25
Chelsea 2–0 Everton - 13/12/25
Basel 1–2 Aston Villa - 11/12/25
Atalanta 2–1 Chelsea - 09/12/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Arsenal - 06/12/25
Bournemouth 0–0 Chelsea - 06/12/25
Brighton 3–4 Aston Villa - 03/12/25
How to Watch Chelsea vs. Aston Villa on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Not televised
Chelsea Team News
Chelsea’s deep squad has a number of absentees heading into the weekend, one of whom could be Brazilian forward Estêvão. He’s a doubt here, having missed matches with Cardiff City and Newcastle.
Elsewhere, Levi Colwill, Dário Essugo and Roméo Lavia are out, although Enzo Maresca suggested that Liam Delap would make his comeback against Villa when speaking before the Newcastle clash.
Malo Gutso endured a torrid afternoon against Anthony Gordon and Reece James, who scored a stunning free kick at St James’s Park, could return to right back, leaving room for Enzo Fernández to come into midfield.
Mykhailo Mudryk remains provisionally banned.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa
Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.
Aston Villa Team News
Jadon Sancho was ineligible to face parent club Manchester United last time out, but will be available against former loan team Chelsea. However, fellow loanee Harvey Elliott is struggling with illness and is unlikely to feature regardless, as he continues to be frozen out.
Evann Guessand was a late call-up to the Ivory Coast national team for the Africa Cup of Nations and is therefore absent for the trip, while former Blues midfielder Ross Barkley is missing through injury.
Pau Torres and Tyrone Mings are injured at centre back, with Ezri Konsa and Victor Lindelöf to start in the heart of defence. Ian Maatsen, another former Chelsea player, should feature at left back.
Chelsea will need to keep a particularly close eye on Morgan Rogers, who scored two stunners against United to take his tally to 10 goal contributions in the Premier League this term.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea
Aston Villa predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelöf, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins.
Chelsea vs. Aston Villa Score Prediction
Chelsea have been an unpredictable force this season, particularly on home soil where they have managed just four victories from eight Premier League games. However, with impactful injuries few and far between, the Blues are primed to deliver a strong performance against Aston Villa.
They have often saved their best displays for games against the division’s stronger teams this term and Villa are the form team in the league alongside Manchester City.
Emery’s side will back themselves against anybody right now given their form and recent record against the league’s traditional ‘Big Six’, but winning away at Stamford Bridge is a tough task and one that could prove too great of a challenge.
Neither side would be too heartbroken with a point.